Coronavirus Update: President Trump Warns Americans To Prepare For Critical Two WeeksPresident Donald Trump says the next two weeks will be critical and warns Americans to prepare for a rough time and a staggering deal toll; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Max Minute: Has The Coronavirus Mutated Into New Strains? Are They More Dangerous?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

Coronavirus Update: Mask Decontamination System Now At Stony Brook UniversityA new tool for medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus -- the Battelle company has sent Stony Brook University a critical care decontamination system.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/31 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 31 at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Legoland New York Resort Opening DelayedLegoland Resort was slated to open in Goshen, Orange County, this July, but now the attraction is on hold until some time in 2021.

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Offers Mortage Relief During PandemicThe state of Connecticut is also offering mortgage relief for those out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Fear They Can't Afford Rent During PandemicWednesday is the first of the month, which means rent is due for millions of New Yorkers, but with the coronavirus pandemic putting people out of work, many fear they won't be able to pay; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

4 Killed In Bronx Apartment Building FireA fire burned through an apartment building around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Claremont section, killing four people.

Coronavirus Update: Alternate Side Parking Suspension Extended AgainMayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that parking rules will be suspended for the next two weeks, through April 14.

Coronavirus Update: 10 NYC Playgrounds Shut Down Due To OvercrowdingIn New York City, social distancing rules are being strictly enforced. Ten playgrounds are now shut down due to overcrowding; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Coronavirus Update: Calls For Ambulances In NYC Breaks RecordCalls for ambulances in the city broke a record Monday night, and by 9 p.m. Tuesday, there were already more than 6,000 calls. FDNY EMS workers on the front lines are getting sick, getting backed up and afraid of infecting their families when they get home; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Company Celularity Seeks FDA Approval For Cell Therapy To Fight COVID-19A New Jersey company that uses cell therapy for cancer patients is still awaiting FDA approval to try its coronavirus treatment; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Senior Center Workers Continue Helping Those In Need During CrisisSome government agencies are changing the way they're helping senior citizens during the coronavirus outbreak; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Online Funeral Services An Unfortunate Byproduct Of Social Distancing MandateThe increasing death toll as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is putting a strain on funeral directors. Now, due to social distancing mandates, it is more difficult to say your final farewell, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Coronavirus Update: Volunteer Group In N.J. Town Making Sure Seniors Don't Put Themselves At RiskPeople living in one New Jersey town are reaching out to help older residents who must stay home. It's a neighbor-senior buddy program; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Coronavirus: Tempted By Shut-In Bargain Deals? Be Mindful Before You ClickSome of the biggest brands are slashing prices to make up for losses from the pandemic; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Former Rutgers Football Star Eric LeGrand Reflects On 10th Anniversary Of ParalysisOver the last decade, former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand has become an inspiration after he was paralyzed during a game; CBS2's Otis Livingston spoke with him about the 10th anniversary of his life-changing moment.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/31 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 31 at 6 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Families Concerned About Paying Nannies While Working From HomeAs families are asked to stay home and practice social distancing, some are no longer in need of their domestic caregivers. So what does that mean for their pay? CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Father Joseph O'Hare, Longtime Fordham University President, Dies At Age 89Fordham University is mourning the loss of its longest serving president, Father Joseph O'Hare.

Coronavirus Update: Homeless Individuals Packing Subway Cars Amid PandemicThe homeless are packing New York City subways again, raising health concerns amid a chorus of demands that Mayor Bill de Blasio do something; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

College Decision Deadlines Approach With Prospective Students Unable To Visit CampusesThe college admissions process is hard enough, and now the pandemic is making it even harder. Decision deadlines are coming up and students are trying to commit to a college while unable to physically visit campuses; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Coronavirus Update: More Help Coming For NJ Health Care Professionals, Those Out Of WorkIn New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says more help is on the way for health care professionals and for people out of work.

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Receives Masks, Gloves, More SuppliesMuch needed supplies are on the way to New York City police officers.

