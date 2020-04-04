Coronavirus Tip: How To Make A Mask With Just A Bandana, Hair Ties And Essential OilsCBS2's John Elliott demonstrates a quick way to fold a bandana or large handkerchief around two hair ties with a drop of an essential oil to make a cloth boundary over your mouth that will work as a makeshift mask.

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus Toll: Beloved Principal James Brown Remembered In Caldwell, N.J.CBS2's John Elliott reports from Caldwell, N.J., where the community is mourning the loss of Grover Cleveland Middle School Principal James Brown who died from COVID-19 coronavirus-related illness this week.

39 minutes ago

NYPD, PBA Deliver Meals To Hospital Workers In QueensNew York Police Department officers and Police Benevolent Association leaders made a special delivery to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: Patients To Be Screened Dockside At USNS ComfortSaturday sees a new policy in place to allow ambulances to go directly to the USNS Comfort hospital ship in the Hudson River rather than testing for COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital first. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Doctor: 'We're Really Struggling, Doing The Best We Can'New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo hopes the calvary comes in the form of ventilators. He's issued an executive order to transfer ventilators to facilities that need them, enforced by the national guard. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

2 hours ago

Latest News From CBS New YorkCBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 4/4 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Mostly cloudy and damp early, with morning lows in the 40s, turn into drier skies and highs in the upper 50s. Warmer on Sunday!

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 3 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Zoom Bombers Disrupt Meetings, CallsThe video conference app Zoom has risen to popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, but there are concerns about hackers hijacking calls; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NY, NJ Medical Professionals To Receive Confiscated SuppliesDoctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle in New York and New Jersey will now receive nearly a million medical supplies confiscated by the FBI.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Firefighters Surprise NYU Langone Hospital Staff With Show Of SupportSirens blared as firefighters applauded and gave a standing ovation to health care workers at NYU Langone Hospital on Manhattan's East Side.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ First Responders Receive Protection Amid PandemicAs some first responders in New Jersey work every day to save lives, they're now the ones receiving protection; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Domestic Violence Reports Rise In New York State Under Stay-At-Home OrderWith everybody forced to stay at home, there is a harsh, unintended consequence -- a rise in domestic violence; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of Bikers Flood Queens Streets To Attend FuneralDespite the ban on crowds, hundreds of bikers flooded the streets in Queens on Friday, trying to attend a funeral.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Local Officials Say City Is Approaching D-Day As Cases Rise RapidlySome doctors fear they're fighting a losing battle, outmatched by the rapid rise in cases, and it will likely be worse next week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

11 hours ago

#ThanksForDelivering Trend Showing Support For Delivery Staff Amid COVID-19 Coronavirus RisksSome delivery workers have been finding, notes, cards, food and even tips left out for them from people saying 'thank you' to those risking their health to deliver everything from food, to medication, to mail. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/3 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 3 at 6 p.m.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Couple Determined To Have Wedding Despite Social Distancing RulesRules about social distancing couldn't keep a New Jersey couple from getting married Friday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Delivers Food To Workers At Queens HospitalThe NYPD made a food delivery Friday in Queens, dropping off meals for front line workers at Jamaica Hospital.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Staten Island Detective Living Apart From Family To Keep Them SafeWith one out of every six New York City police officers out sick or in quarantine, those still healthy are making sacrifices, including a dedicated Staten Island detective living apart from his wife and daughters to keep them safe; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has their story.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Resources Available To Get Domestic Abuse Victims To SafetyAs the quarantine carries on, New York State is seeing an increase in domestic violence cases. One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides says there are resources available to get abuse victims to safety.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Hospital Chaplains Face Difficult, Demanding Job Amid PandemicAt hospitals across the country, chaplains are doing their best to serve the sick and the dying while staying socially distant. It's difficult and demanding. CBS2's Tony Aiello checked in with a Catholic priest working on the front lines of the pandemic.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nurses Rally Outside Mount Sinai Hospital On Upper East SideThere was another rally cry from nurses asking for help on the Upper East Side on Friday.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Couple Battles COVID-19 At HomeCaring for a family member fighting COVID-19 at home can be challenging. CBS2's Cory James spoke with a New Jersey woman who got a tough lesson on helping loved ones.

17 hours ago