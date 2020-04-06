Blue Ribbons For Health Care Workers In Bergen CountyMany have asked how to help our frontline workers. In Bergen County, the answer may be as simple as tying a blue ribbon around an old oak tree, or any tree for that matter. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Another NYPD Auxiliary Officer Dies Of COVID-19The NYPD says Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman died Sunday from virus-related complications.

3 hours ago

Song, Dance And Smiles Brighten Social MediaThere’s plenty of disturbing news online during the coronavirus pandemic, but you can also find some hope and cheer in clips making the rounds on social media. CBS2’s Reena Roy has this morning’s roundup.

3 hours ago

Support Local Restaurants This Takeout TuesdayToday is what has become known as takeout Tuesday, a chance for everyone to help struggling restaurants stay in business. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Doubles Social Distancing FinesGov. Andrew Cuomo has no patients for those who aren't heeding the call to social distance. CBS2's Dick Brennan has more on the new penalties.

4 hours ago

USNS Comfort Crew Member Contracts CoronavirusA crew member on board the USNS Comfort hospital ship has tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Navy says. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Nice OneCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Long Island Doctor Has Unique Way Of Explaining Coronavirus SpreadUsing props, a Long Island doctor has created videos to explain to the public how the virus spreads. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is calling for another nice day on Tuesday. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

10 hours ago

Max Minute: Allergies Or Coronavirus?CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez examines the differences between symptoms commonly experienced during allergy season to those of coronavirus.

10 hours ago

Are Public Burials At Hart Island Coming?On Monday, Councilman Mark Levine tipped off a firestorm of social media chaos after tweeting what a worst-case temporary burial scenario could look like due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

11 hours ago

Cuomo Cracking Down On Those Who Disobey Social Distancing GuidelinesCalling the behavior "wholly unacceptable," Gov. Cuomo said those who do not follow social distancing guidelines could be subjected to $1,000 fines. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

11 hours ago

USNS Comfort To Take On COVID-19 PatientsPresident Trump announced Monday that the hospital ship will begin treating coronavirus patients, but when that will officially start is not known. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

11 hours ago

Conn. Governor Under Pressure To Close Infected Nursing HomeSome staff say the situation is so dire at Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford that employees have also caught the virus, leaving one person to care for 50 patients at a time. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

11 hours ago

Giants Linebacker Blake Martinez Shows Off His Home GymGiants Linebacker Blake Martinez gave CBS2's Otis Livingston a tour of the home gym he and his father built.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: 4/6 Monday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. No issues tonight, though we will see a few more clouds. Temperatures will dip to around 50 by daybreak.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: More Health Care Workers Speaking Out For Personal Protective EquipmentNurses rallied outside Harlem Hospital on Monday morning demanding greater access to critical equipment including N95 masks. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus: NYC Suspends 'Safe Streets' Road Closure ProgramOfficials have ended the "Safe Streets" pilot program aimed at closing streets across the boroughs due to lack of use and police resources being used to keep them limited to pedestrians. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Tops 15,600 COVID-19 Active CasesAs corornavirus cases continue to grow on Long Island, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran pointed out Monday the number of people released from the hospital was greater than the number of admissions.

15 hours ago

Exclusive: Coronavirus Nurse Shares A Look Into Overloaded 'COVID City'CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff shares an exclusive look into how nurses and doctors are handling the overload of COVID-19 patients at Long Island's Jewish Hospital.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Forcing Creative Passover Changes To This Year's CelebrationsFrom virtual seders to scaling down traditional meals for smaller groups, the COVID-19 outbreak is forces a lot of adjustments for Passover this year. CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Survivor Talks On Treatment, Road To Recovery From COVID-19COVID-19 patient James Cannizzaro took the drug chloroquine for 10 days to get through a life-threatening COVID-19 infection. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus: Dr, Max Gomez Looks Into Anti-Malaria Drug Drawing Hope, Controversy In COVID-19 TreatmentsBecause hydroxychloroquine is an FDA-approved drug, any doctor can prescribe it for any disease, but some question is its safe for use in treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Bronx Zoo Tiger Positive For COVID-19 Raises Questions About Household PetsA tiger at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first known case of an animal being sick with the virus in the entire country. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.

16 hours ago