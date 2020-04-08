Praise For Patients And Workers On #WorldHealthDaySocial media continues to serve as a place to share our experiences during this pandemic, and that includes some uplifting clips and photos that are getting thousands of views. CBS2's Reena Roy has your roundup.

57 minutes ago

Man Caught On Camera Punching OfficerPolice say an officer was sucker punched while his partner arrested a robbery suspect yesterday in the Bronx.

1 hour ago

NJ Transit Conductor Dies Of CoronavirusNJ Transit says Joe Hansen was a 20-year veteran conductor.

1 hour ago

Paterson Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh is among those in the Garden State who have tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on his Facebook page.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Cracking Down On Social DistancingGov. Phil Murphy has closed all state and county parks and shut down schools indefinitely as the state grapples with the coronavirus. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: Rain Showers To StartCBS2's John Elliott has you covered with the latest forecast.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 7 at 11 p.m.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 11-Week Lockdown Lifted In Wuhan, ChinaAuthorities in Wuhan, China, have lifted an 11-week lockdown.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Children In Foster Care Among Those At Risk Amid PandemicThe White House confirmed Tuesday that communities of color and the poor are getting hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and children in foster care are among those falling through the cracks; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Patients On Road To Recovery Still Have Many QuestionsMany COVID-19 patients are now beginning to recover, but when do you know you're out of the woods? CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: FDNY Members, NYPD Officer Return To Work After COVID-19 ConcernsThe FDNY says more than 1,300 members who were out due to the coronavirus are now back at work. One of the first NYPD officers to fully recover from COVID-19 is also back to full duty.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Governor Shuts Down County, State Parks Over Social Distancing ConcernsAs the death toll rises in New Jersey, the governor has now closed county and state parks because some people continue to ignore social distancing guidelines; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: MLB Thinking About Restarting Season In May, Sources SayAs the NBA stays on the sidelines for now, Major League Baseball is considering a plan to get its season started; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/7 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 7 at 6 p.m.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Passaic Police Officers Deliver Flowers To Hospital StaffA parade of police vehicles, lights and sirens flashing, pulled up in front of St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic on Tuesday morning.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Quarantine Brings On Resurgence Of MilkmanFood shopping is more than a notion now, so some people are relying on an old-fashioned way to stocking the fridge with the basics; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

13 hours ago

Max Minute: What Tests Are Being Used To Detect The Coronavirus?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Your Trip Canceled? Virtual Vacation Is An OptionFor many students and teachers, this week would be spring break, but as the quarantine continues, trips have been canceled and kids remain cooped up inside. But some parents are still finding a way to getaway online; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Home Quarantines Putting Strain On Some RelationshipsBeing quarantined in close quarters is taking a toll on some relationships; CBS2's Charlie Cooper has more on how you can help keep harmony in the household.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: June 2020 Regents Exams Canceled In New York StateThe New York State's Education Department has now canceled Regents exams and also modified graduation requirements this year.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus: Parents Frustrated As NYC Department Of Education Bans Use Of ZoomSecurity and privacy concerns have prompted the New York City Department of Education to ban the use of Zoom; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Taste Of Tribeca Food Festival Organizers Turn Attention To Feeding Health Care WorkersA local food festival that doubles as a fundraiser for schools has been canceled due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped organizers from finding a way to give back; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Bakeries, Candy Shops Offering Curbside Pickup For Holiday TreatsPeople won't be driving to holiday destinations this week, but candy makers and local bakers want you to know they are busy whipping up traditional delights, and they can deliver to you in corona-safe-distancing ways; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Auto Insurers Returning Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Premiums To Car OwnersAt least two auto insurers are giving back hundreds of millions of dollars in premiums to car owners.

14 hours ago