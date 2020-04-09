Family Mourns Brooklyn Doctor Who Died Of COVID-19Dr. David Wolin was a radiologist at the hard-hit Brooklyn Hospital Center. On the same day his hospital made front page headlines as the epicenter of the epidemic, Wolin was laid to rest. CBS2's Chris Wragge hears from his heartbroken daughter.

Former Nurses Bakes For Hospitalsformer nurse is stepping up to help medical workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. While she can't join them on the front lines, she is giving them a moment of sweetness. CBS2's Dave Carlin shares her story.

Uplifting Stories Making The Rounds On Social MediaSocial media has become an outlet for people to connect and share their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Reena Roy has today's roundup.

Broadway Extends SuspensionThe show won't go on - at least not until June 7.

Man Shot To Death On Staten IslandPolice are investigating a deadly shooting on Staten Island.

New York Weather: Stormy ThursdayCBS2's John Elliott has you covered with the latest forecast.

Coronavirus Update: New York Sports Club Will Freeze MembershipsA change in policy was announced Wednesday for New York Sports Club members.

Coronavirus Update: Quarantine Putting Strain On Relationships, MarriagesLiving in a locked-down world seems to be bringing out the best and worst in our relationships, including a lasting impact on marriages; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 8 at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Jewish Families Find Creative Ways To Celebrate PassoverWednesday is the first night of Passover, and Jewish families are finding creative ways to come together for the celebration; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Bill Clinton's Impeachment, Dies At Age 70Linda Tripp, who played a key role in the impeachment of Bill Clinton, has died.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Nursing Homes Report Staffing Shortages, Putting Residents At RiskThe coronavirus is also leading to a growing crisis at nursing homes across our area. It's causing staffing shortages across New Jersey, putting residents at risk; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Coronavirus Update: NYCHA Employees, Tenants Say They Feel Neglected, ExposedPeople who live and work in New York City public housing may be even more at risk of catching the coronavirus, and some say they feel neglected and exposed; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the exclusive story.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Issues Executive Orders To Limit Customers Inside Essential StoresGov. Phil Murphy is taking social distancing a few steps further in New Jersey by issuing executive orders and limiting the number of customers allowed inside essential stores; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Coronavirus Update: Jigsaw Puzzle Sales Skyrocket With People Stuck At HomeSo many people are turning to jigsaw puzzles to pass the time while they stay at home that there's now a backlog of orders.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/8 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 8 at 7 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Parents Plan Virtual Vacations For Spring BreakFor many students and teachers, this week would be spring break, but as the quarantine continues, trips have been canceled and kids remain cooped up inside. But some parents are still finding a way to getaway online; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Max Minute: What Medications Are Doctors Using To Treat The Coronavirus?Doctors continue their search for new therapies to treat the coronavirus, but finding a cure for this deadly illness is no easy task. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has a look at the medications doctors are now turning to.

Former New York State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky DiesFormer New York State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky has passed away at age 73.

Coronavirus Update: Daughter Remembers Father Who Lost His Life To COVID-19 While Caring For PatientsSome health care workers are sacrificing their lives to save others. CBS2's Chris Wragge spoke with the daughter of a Brooklyn doctor who lost his life to the virus. She talks about his commitment to his patients.

Coronavirus Update: Families Find Creative Ways To Celebrate Passover While Social DistancingAt sundown Wednesday, Jewish people will celebrate the first night of Passover. It's a time for families to come together to mark the exodus of the Jews out of bondage in Egypt. CBS2's Cindy Hsu has the story of how a family is celebrating during the pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: Doctors, Patients Adapting To Telemedicine Amid PandemicAs the coronavirus spreads and people stay home, doctors and patients are adapting to the new reality of telemedicine; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Bernie Sanders Announces End Of CampaignFormer Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee after Sen. Bernie Sanders announced the end of his campaign.

Coronavirus Update: Parts Of Long Island May Be Flattening CurveNassau County Executive Laura Curran says for three straight days, more coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital than are being admitted.

