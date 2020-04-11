Coronavirus Update: Hospitals Celebrate COVID-19 SurvivorsHospitals have seen a decrease in the number of ICU patients for the first time since the pandemic started. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

New York Weather: 4/11 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. A cold start turns into a milder afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s. Easter looks to be dry with increasing clouds, lows in the mid-40s getting up to highs in the low-60s.

Coronavirus Update: Hospitals Receive iPad, Tablet Donations To Help Patients Connect With FamiliesMany families aren't able to spend the final moments with loved ones who are dying from the coronavirus. Now, some New Yorkers are hoping technology can give people the chance to say goodbye; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 10 at 11 p.m.

NYPD Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Staten Island ExpresswayWhen some NYPD officers pulled over a speeding car on the Staten Island Expressway, they found a woman in labor.

Coronavirus Update: Brooklyn Mother Describes Scary Birth Without Husband In Delivery RoomIt's a scary time for expecting parents who will head to hospitals to give birth during this pandemic. CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to one Brooklyn mom about her experience and her warning for others.

Coronavirus Update: Worshipers Relying On Social Media, Virtual Connections This Easter WeekendThe holiest weekend on the Christian calendar will be spent in quarantine this year. Worshipers will have to rely on social media instead of going to church; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Coronavirus Update: More Than 1,300 Deaths Reported Across Nassau, Suffolk CountiesThe coronavirus is spreading across Long Island like wildfire.

Coronavirus Update: Stimulus Payments To Be Made Starting Next WeekAmericans will soon get some financial relief.

Coronavirus Update: As New York Sees Drop In Hospitalizations, Many Look AheadAs we see more signs of hope, many are asking how soon before the tri-state area is up and running again; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Coronavirus Update: NJ High School Varsity Football Coach Spends Hours Delivering Championship RingsA New Jersey high school had to find a creative way to celebrate their championship; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Coronavirus Update: Business Improvement Group Uses Art To Bring Joy To Meatpacking DistrictThe impact of the coronavirus is being felt in neighborhoods across the city. Now, a local business improvement group is using art to bring some joy to a community in Manhattan; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

A Look Back At Those Helping To Fight The Coronavirus PandemicHere's a look back at this week and the people coming together to help fight the pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: Seniors Use Social Media To Fight LonelinessAs isolation continues, it's the elderly who are the most likely to feel alone, but social media is helping seniors endure social distancing; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/10 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 10 at 5 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Former MLB Player Is Now A Doctor On The Front Lines Of The COVID-19 FightA health care professional reached the pinnacle of Major League Baseball, but the Queens man says he put down his glove for a higher calling; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Coronavirus Update: Herald Square Billboard Pays Tribute To Health Care ProfessionalsOne of the LED billboards in Herald Square is paying tribute to the health care professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

Coronavirus Update: Group Homes Waging Battle Against COVID-19Group homes across the tri-state area are waging a courageous battle against the coronavirus. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has a sobering look at what developmentally disabled residents and their brave caregivers are up against.

Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Find Long Lines For Groceries Both In Stores And OnlineIn the age of social distancing, buying groceries isn't easy. There are long lines at the stores and online; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Remembering Gail Bell And Derek Chee-a-towAt CBS2, we're committed to not only bringing you the facts and figures of the coronavirus, but stories of people who have passed away. We'll pay tribute to some of the loved ones lost to this pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Moore has their stories.

Coronavirus Update: Recovering COVID-19 Patient Shares Story Of SurvivalIn this pandemic, there is heartbreak but there's also hope. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has a harrowing story of survival.

Coronavirus Update: Timothy Cardinal Dolan Preaches Hope In Dark Times For Good FridayIn these troubling times, so many are looking for reassurance. On Good Friday, CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke with Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.

Coronavirus Update: Can Recovered Patients Still Spread COVID-19?Many coronavirus patients who have recovered are going back to their jobs and reuniting with family, but some are still finding they're testing positive for traces of the virus. So can they still spread the disease? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

