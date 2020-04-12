Easter Sunday MassEaster Sunday Mass from St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre.

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On New York ResponseGov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference to discuss the state's ongoing battle with the coronavirus, including discussing when and how schools should reopen.

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Fight In New York CityThe rate of increase of coronavirus cases has slowed, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

Coronavirus Update: To Make Sure Patients Aren't Lonely, Nurses Go Above And BeyondSo many patients fighting the coronavirus in hospitals are doing so alone, so health care workers are going above and beyond to make sure they're not lonely and afraid; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

New York Weather: 4/12 CBS2 Easter Sunday Morning ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has your Easter Sunday forecast.

Coronavirus Update: Easter Bunnies Drive Around Tri-State Area To Spread Holiday JoyStay-at-home orders did not stop Easter Bunnies from spreading holiday joy to some kids around the tri-state area.

Coronavirus Update: Students Fight To Save NYC Summer Jobs ProgramA summer jobs program in New York City has been cut because of the coronavirus, but thousands of young people depending on the program aren't giving up without a fight; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/11 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for April 11 at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Moving Homeless Individuals From Shelters To Hotels To Slow The SpreadNew York City is moving 6,000 homeless individuals from shelters to hotels to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Update: Bronx Man's Recovery Giving Hope To Medical Professionals, PatientsA Bronx man who nearly died of COVID-19 while on a ventilator is now home and healthy with a story to tell. His remarkable progress is giving hope to both medical professionals and patients; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Not Backing Down From School Closure PlanMayor Bill de Blasio says classes will be canceled through the end of the school year, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's not the mayor's call to make; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Former Cardinals Player Mark Hamilton Talks About Looking Up To Former Yankee Bobby BrownMark Hamilton, a former Major Leaguer who is now a doctor, says his inspiration was former Yankee-turned-doctor Bobby Brown; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Coronavirus Update: NBA May Need Month-Long Training Camp Before Returning To ActionThe NBA may need a new pre-season before returning to action; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/11 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for April 11 at 6 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Beauty Industry Workers Find Creative Ways To Maintain BusinessThe quarantine is hitting the beauty industry hard. Those jobs rely on face-to-face contact, but some are getting creative to bring in lost revenue; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Parking App Now Helps Users Pick Up GroceriesSome New Jersey residents can now get food without going to the grocery store or waiting weeks for a delivery. The maker of a parking app has repurposed it to set up a drive-thru shop; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

Coronavirus Recovery Story: 102-Year-Old Woman Defies Odds With 'Miraculous' SurvivalA 102-year-old woman defied the odds and is now recovering from the coronavirus; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Coronavirus Numbers: April 11 At 6 P.M.The United States now has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world with more than 20,000 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Cuts Capacity For Public Transportation, Requires Face CoveringsNew Jersey's governor says efforts to help slow the spread of the coronavirus continue.

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Executive Supports Gov. Cuomo Regarding School ClosuresNassau County Executive Laura Curran says she agrees with Gov. Andrew Cuomo about coordinating the entire tri-state in deciding when to open schools.

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio, Gov. Cuomo At Odds Over School Closure PlanMayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that all New York City schools are staying closed through the end of the school year, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo is saying not so fast; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Announces Rent Protections As Some NY Officials Push To Forgive Rent PaymentsAs we've been reporting, a lot of people can't pay their rent right now and calls to "cancel rent" are increasing; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Begins 'Rapid Antibody COVID-19' Testing On First RespondersWith New York and New Jersey on pause, many are wondering when things will get back to normal. The push to get there may begin with the prick of a finger. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Talks On COVID-19 Measures In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy shares updates on numbers and announced new restrictions and requirements for facial coverings in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in New Jersey.

