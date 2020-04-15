NY Public Library E-Book Readership UpWhile New York's public library has had to close its doors, readership is up with many New Yorkers taking advantage of e-books.

Social Media Roundup: Special Delivery, Surprise Dance & MoreFrom special deliveries to surprises dances, people are really banding together to make this easier for their loved ones and complete strangers. CBS2's Reena Roy has today's social media roundup.

MTA Approves Benefits For Workers' FamiliesThe MTA and union officials have come to an agreement on a death benefit for the families of transit workers who died after being infected with the coronavirus.

NYC Adds 'Probable' Coronavirus Patients To Death TollNew York City's newly revised death toll is more than 10,000, including 3,700 not previously reported. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

New York Weather: Early Shower ChancesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

Coronavirus Update: Hospital Chaplains Face Daily Challenges Comforting The Sick, But Find Ways To PersevereRight there on the front lines, behind health care workers, are hospital chaplains, facing enormous challenges trying to tend to the emotional and spiritual needs of sick patients and their families; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Remembering Sharon Kaufman And David BehrhomWe're paying tribute to two New York City teachers known for their kindness and love of music. Both passed away from COVID-19 complications; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Coronavirus Update: Experts Explain Why So Many People Are Having Weird Pandemic DreamsIf you've been having weird dreams during the coronavirus pandemic, you're not alone; CBS2's Ali Bauman explores the science behind our strange slumber.

Coronavirus Update: Police Benevolent Association Delivers Sandwiches To HospitalFirst responders across our area have been showing each other support. Tuesday, a hospital in the Bronx received a special delivery.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/14 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 14 at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Pope Francis Sends Message Of 'Love And Concern' For New YorkPope Francis says he's praying for New York in a "special way."

Coronavirus Update: Offices, Other Workplaces May See Long-Term Changes After COVID-19 PandemicAs the stay-at-home order stands, many people are eager to get back to work, but the workplace you once knew might not be the same after the coronavirus; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Coronavirus Update: Long Island COVID-19 Survivor Encourages Others To Focus On LoveA bright spot in the pandemic came recently for a Long Island woman who returned home after battling the coronavirus in the hospital. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis shows us how she fought for every breath and her message to others.

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Changes Tone About Re-Opening StatesAs the country slowly works toward a plan for re-opening the economy, President Donald Trump is taking a different tone about who's in charge; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Death Toll Rises Above 10,000New York City's death toll is now above 10,000 after officials added more than 3,700 people who hadn't been previously counted; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Coronavirus Deaths: Officials Told ‘Bodies Being Piled Up In Nursing Homes’ As Desperate Families Face SilenceThe number of deaths has been spiking at nursing homes in New York. Some families say their loved ones are being held like prisoners with no way to contact them; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Coronavirus Update: Yankees, Mets Pitching In To Help Amid PandemicThe Yankees and the Mets are doing what they can to help during the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dies At 63The New York Yankees are mourning the loss of one of their own; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Coronavirus Update: Doctors Using Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors To Help OthersWe've told you about people in our area who have recovered from the coronavirus and are now donating their blood. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports on how hospitals are using plasma from those donations to help others.

Coronavirus Update: Messages Offering Help Popping Up Amid PandemicFrom flyers to online posts, literal signs of hope are being shared everywhere. They're notes from neighbors to complete strangers volunteering their help; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

