Social Media Roundup: Celebrities Join 'All In Challenge'As the days and weeks go by, it seems people are getting more and more creative when it comes to staying positive and making a difference, even many A-list celebrities. CBS2's Reena Roy has today's social media roundup.

2 hours ago

Nurses Travel From Alaska To NYCNurses are coming from around the country to join the front lines in the coronavirus fight.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Ordered To Wear MasksGov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all New Yorkers to wear face masks or coverings in public. Meanwhile, the president is expected to release his plan to reopen the economy. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Cool BreezeCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 15 at 11 p.m.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Woman Reunited With Newborn Son After Giving Birth While On VentilatorA Long Island woman beat the odds, giving birth earlier this month while on a ventilator and fighting the coronavirus. Wednesday, she met her son for the first time.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Masks In PublicEveryone in New York will soon be required to wear a mask in public. The new requirement goes into effect Friday night following an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Attorney Suggests Property Managers Get Court Order To Stop Social Distance ViolatorsAs much as we hear about the importance of social distancing, some people are blatantly disobeying the rules and could face legal action; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

9 hours ago

ER Nurse Describes Fighting On Front Lines Of Coronavirus Battle: 'I Know My Risks ... I Can Die'It’s hard to know exactly what a health care worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic goes through on a daily basis. CBS2’s Jessica Layton got a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of one nurse in New Jersey.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Woman Diagnosed With COVID-19 Says She Left Long-Term Care Facility Due To Lack Of CareResidents in long-term care facilities are some of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. New numbers out Wednesday reveal of the 375 facilities in New Jersey, only 17 remain COVID-free. CBS2's Cory James spoke to one woman who says she left her facility to save her life.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Loses 2 More Members To COVID-19 As Governor Plans More Testing For First RespondersThe NYPD lost two more members to the coronavirus Wednesday, the same day the governor announced his plan to get more first responders tested; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Screening Officers For COVID-19 In HarlemIn Harlem, some NYPD officers are now getting screened for COVID-19 as they report to work.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 15 at 6 p.m.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Citymeals On Wheel Facing New Challenges Amid PandemicBecause of the coronavirus, a New York staple is faced with some new challenges delivering food. Citymeals on Wheels started in 1981 and is trying to provide hundreds of thousands of additional meals to seniors who can't get out because of the pandemic; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 95-Year-Old Long Island Seamstress Makes Hundreds Of MasksVolunteers of all ages are stepping up to help meet the needs of essential workers. Those volunteers include a 95-year-old woman sewing her heart out to save lives; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

14 hours ago

Max Minute: What Are The Best Social Distancing Practices?Many people have been asking about social distancing -- what works best and why? And how does it apply to hot spots? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: How Can You Protect Yourself From COVID-19 While Living With Roommates In Close Quarters?In a place like New York City, where so many live in close quarters with roommates, is it possible to truly keep a social distance? CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has more on how you can protect yourself.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 4 USNS Comfort Crewmembers Test Positive For COVID-19Four crew members aboard the USNS Comfort have tested positive for the coronavirus.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Suffolk County Faces 'Staggering' Number Of COVID-19 CasesSuffolk County is facing an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases; Miguel Marquez reports for CBS2.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Cardiologists Hit The Road In Mobile Health Clinic To Help Those In NeedPeople staying at home to avoid exposure to the coronavirus may also be avoiding their regular health check-ups, so a Long Island doctor is taking his services to them; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

15 hours ago

MLB Finds Different Way To Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Amid Coronavirus ShutdownApril 15 is the day Major League Baseball traditionally pays tribute to Jackie Robinson by wearing his number, 42. Given the season is on hold for now, they are doing things a little differently this year; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Podiatrist Urging Patients To Practice Self-Foot-Care Amid PandemicThe whole experience of going to the doctor is under stress during the pandemic, and the story of a New Jersey podiatrist brings it into focus; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Food Pantries Sound Alarm Over Lack Of Supplies, Volunteers, FundingNew York City food pantries have declared a state of emergency as a result of coronavirus. They’re desperate for help as they struggle to meet a need for their services that continues to grow quickly; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Hospital Chaplains Face Challenges While Trying To Care For Sick Patients On The Front LinesRight there on the front lines, behind health care workers, are hospital chaplains. They are facing enormous challenges, tending to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their families; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

15 hours ago