NFL Draft: Why The Jets Pick Might Depend On The GiantsCBS2's Steve Overmyer talks with The Athletic's Jets reporter Connor Hughes about the New York Jets and the Giants outlook ahead of the NFL Draft happening on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Concert: 'One World: Together At Home' Saturday Night At 8 P.M. On CBS For COVID-19 ReliefSome of the biggest names in the entertainment world are uniting Saturday for "One World: Together At Home," a global special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Shares Status Of COVID-19 In New JerseyNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gave his daily briefing on the state of efforts to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Talks On Testing For COVID-19 Across NY StateGov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the coronavirus outbreak and measures to increase testing for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

5 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Ellie Wilson, Sean Hansen, Enrique Lee

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes EffectGov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public went into effect. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: Saturday 4/18 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Things will be a little warmer this afternoon with some breaks in the clouds, but the risk for some stray showers will remain in the forecast. It'll be unseasonably cool as well, with temps only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday is looking like a very nice day overall with brighter skies and milder temperatures getting into the lower 60s.

9 hours ago

New York Gets First Pick In WNBA Draft At Emotional EventThe WNBA held their draft remotely Friday night, and New York had the first pick. Before that, though, it got off to an emotional start; CBS2's Steve Overmeyer reports.

18 hours ago

Mount Vernon Neighbors Coming Together Amid Coronavirus PandemicAll over the tri-state area, many people are in their own kind of fight against the coronavirus. CBS2's Dick Brennan introduces us to a group of neighbors who are battling the disease from all fronts and helping each other along the way.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 17 at 11 p.m.

18 hours ago

Chinese Americans Doing Everything They Can To Aid Coronavirus Fight While Facing HateWe've seen remarkable stories of people doing whatever they can to support doctors, nurses and first responders, and some are helping even while facing hate; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

18 hours ago

Exclusive: Kayaker Recounts Being Stranded On Remote Island For 12 HoursA kayaker was stranded alone on a remote island in Jamaica Bay for 12 hours, but he was found by police thanks to a signal he made in the sand; CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke exclusively to the Queens castway.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Putting Pressure On NJ Gas Stations, Raising Self-Serve Ban ProblemsThe coronavirus pandemic is putting pressure on New Jersey's gas stations, where pumping your own gas has always been considered unthinkable, but the new reality might force a change; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

18 hours ago

Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes Effect As Gov. Cuomo, President Trump SparGov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public went into effect on the same day the governor spent sparring with President Donald Trump over the federal government's response to the pandemic; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

18 hours ago

Former WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Dies At 69Former WWE announcer Howard Finkel has died.

20 hours ago