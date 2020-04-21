Today's Social Media RoundupSocial media has been a great way for people to stay connected and still close while at a distance during the coronavirus pandemic, with many pictures and videos reminding us we're all in this together. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

1 hour ago

Coogan's Forced To Close In Washington HeightsThe restaurant has been an institution for more than 35 years but says it will not reopen following the pandemic.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Update: President Trump, Gov. Cuomo Expected To MeetPresident Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to come face-to-face today for a meeting in the Oval Office. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Survivors Share Stories Of RecoveryAmid the sadness and grief, there are also stories of hope. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis hears from two COVID-19 survivors, including a Long Island doctor who said he didn't think he'd make it out of the hospital.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Thunderstorms In StoreCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest forecast.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Severe Storm Risk On TuesdayCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is tracking potentially dangerous storms that could hit the Tri-State Area on Tuesday afternoon. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

8 hours ago

Why Aren't Plasma Donations Getting To Coronavirus Patients?CBS2's Alice Gainer speaks to medical officials about the red tape delaying plasma donations from getting the COVID-19 patients who need them.

8 hours ago

Garment District Steps Up To Manufacture Needed Surgical GownsThe famed Manhattan district is bringing back hundreds of workers and dedicating manufacturing to re-supplying New York City's stock of surgical gowns for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

9 hours ago

N.Y. Begins Aggressive Antibody TestingNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he hopes to get a better handle on how many residents actually have coronavirus, so the state has commenced aggressive antibody testing. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

9 hours ago

Trump, Cuomo To Meet Tuesday In D.C.President Trump says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will travel to the Oval Office for a coronavirus pandemic meeting on Tuesday. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

9 hours ago

Pandemic Taking An Emotional Toll On Countless Healthcare WorkersEven though officials say the worst may be over, hospitals are continuing the fight against coronavirus. Weeks of long hours witnessing death and sickness are taking a toll. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports

11 hours ago

Photographers, Videographers Capture Life During PandemicThe spread of coronavirus has left many of New York's busiest streets virtually empty and videographers and photographers alike are setting out to capture this new world through their lenses. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports

11 hours ago

NFL Draft: Giants' Dave Gettleman Shares His ThinkingCBS2's Steve Overmyer updates on what the coaches and general managers are thinking heading into the NFL Draft this week.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Diet: Tips For Planting Cold- And Warm-Weather VeggiesWhile stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may want to put that time to use by doing something that can help feed your family. Vegetable gardens can be started right now with cool weather crops, and you don’t need a backyard, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: 4/20 Monday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Tonight’s fine with clear and quiet conditions. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s. Early tomorrow morning looks fine, but showers develop late tomorrow morning through the midday hours; t’storms will develop into the afternoon.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Panic: Where To Find Toilet PaperNow weeks into home isolation, people just aren't going to the bathroom anywhere else, and in the end, supplies could only last so long. CBS2's Naomi Ruchim reports.

13 hours ago

Scammers Pretend To Be Elected Officials, Ask For DonationsPeople are calling by phone to ask for help getting gift card donations to health care workers, but police warn they are a fraud. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Toll: Funeral Homes Face Unprecedented, 'Unbearable' StrainBehind Gutterman’s Memorial Chapel in Woodbury, CBS2's Tony Aiello observed a heartbreaking cadence: A hearse leaves with a casket, and then a van arrives with another victim of COVID-19.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus In Nursing Homes: Long Island Facilities Remains Case-FreeDuring this socially distant time, the residents of San Simeon by the Sound are holding signs, sending love to their families. It’s a sign they’re doing well at the nursing home and rehabilitation center in Greenport, Long Island. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Closures: Long Island Fishermen, Golfers Get A BreakGov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered that marinas and many golf courses can reopen with safety restrictions after initially being closed to contain the COVID-19 virus.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Relief: Small Businesses Say They ‘Didn’t Get A Fighting Chance’ From Federal ProgramSmall businesses impacted by the coronavirus have been struggling to get help. Banks say money set aside by Congress ran out within minutes, and as lawmakers look to put in more cash, business owners are hoping they won’t be left out. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Memoriam: Remembering Ralph Costanzo And Rhoda FertileRalph Costanzo, 86, spent more than 30 years as a New York City firefighter and loved working at Engine 88 in the Bronx. Rhoda Fertile, 89, was born in Brooklyn in 1930 and took over the family business, The Reliable Meat Market. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Vows To 'Re-Reimagine' Life After COVID-19New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he plans to form a downstate coalition of leaders to come up with changes to be put in place in everyday life after the coronavirus outbreak passes. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus In New York City: June Events Cancelled As City Renews Call For PPEMayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the cancellation of all June events, putting the Pride March, Puerto Rican Day, and Salute To Israel parades on hold. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

14 hours ago