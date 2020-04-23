Runaway Pig Leads Police On ChaseIt was a pork pursuit after a pig got loose in Stamford, Connecticut.

1 hour ago

Thursday's Social Media RoundupCBS2's Reena Roy has today's roundup of stories making people smile on social media.

2 hours ago

Tri-State Assembling 'Tracing Army' With Help Of BloombergNew York, New Jersey and Connecticut are coming together for the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic to test, trace and isolate cases on a mass scale. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Clouds Move InCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

New York Officials Lay Out Plans For Testing, Tracing The CoronavirusState and city leaders say testing and tracing the coronavirus is at the forefront, and to make that happen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is teaming up with former mayor Mike Bloomberg; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Special Salute Welcomes Health Care Workers At St. Francis Hospital In RoslynOn Long Island, bagpipes greeted employees arriving at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nurses At NJ Hospital Use Photos To Connect With PatientsPatients hospitalized with the coronavirus are often treated in isolation to avoid the risk of infecting others, and with health care workers covered head to toe with protective equipment, human touch is compromised; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/22 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 22 at 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Recovery Stories: NJ Dad Is Hospital's 800th COVID-19 Patient To Be DischargedA New Jersey dad is celebrating an extraordinary milestone after a long and dark road getting there; CBS2's Jessica Layton has his inspiring story of survival.

9 hours ago

Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test PositiveThe Bronx Zoo says eight tigers and lions have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came out as the first cases of COVID-19 in pets in the United States were announced.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: EMTs Face Emotional Task Of Separating Patients From FamiliesThe coronavirus pandemic is proving to be emotionally and mentally draining on many people, especially health care workers. CBS2's Ali Bauman introduces us to one EMT from Queens who says she's had to be both a first responder and a counselor.

9 hours ago

Mets Legend Ed Kranepool Marks 1-Year Anniversary Of Finding Kidney MatchOne year ago Wednesday, Mets legend Ed Kranepool got a miracle call; CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer reports.

11 hours ago

Parents Concerned About Too Much Screen Time As Remote Learning Continues Amid Coronavirus PandemicAs distance learning becomes the new normal, much of the school day has shifted to the screen, but is all that screen time safe for your kids? CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Forces Delay Of MTA's Controversial Congestion Pricing PlanThe MTA's controversial congestion pricing plan will likely be delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: #BailOutHumans Movement Helps Those In Need, Urges Government To Focus On PeopleFree money on the internet -- is it to good to be true? There's a social media movement giving away cash called #BailOutHumans; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/22 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 22 at 5 p.m.

14 hours ago

99-Year-Old 'Piano Man' Lights Up Internet, Brings Joy In Face Of Coronavirus OutbreakA 99-year-old pianist is finding a new way to connect to listeners amid the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

15 hours ago

Doctors Say Common Asthma Drug Is Helping Coronavirus PatientsAs doctors scramble to find effective ways to treat COVID-19, some turn to so-called "off label" treatments. That's using drugs to fight the coronavirus without FDA approval. One drug that may be showing some success is already in millions of medicine cabinets; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

15 hours ago

Muslims Adjust How They Observe Ramadan During Coronavirus PandemicThe Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins this week. For Muslims, it's a time of reflection, fasting and communal prayer, but this year, social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will change how the holiday is observed; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

15 hours ago

'An Unwanted Nightmare': 11 Members Of Harlem Church Die From Coronavirus In 1 MonthNearly a dozen members of the same Harlem church have died from COVID-19 in April; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

15 hours ago

Health Care Company Partners With New York State To Provide Testing In NYCHA ComplexesAs more testing becomes available, the city is focusing on some of the most vulnerable communities. The New York City Housing Authority is of particular concern; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Gloves, Masks Causing Litter Concerns In NYCPeople all over our area are using masks and gloves in hopes of flattening the coronavirus curve, but as the world celebrates Earth Day, many are concerned about those items littering our streets; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

15 hours ago

Summer Camps Moving Forward With Coronavirus Safety PlansIt may seem far-fetched to imagine camps will be able to open this summer, but camp directors are moving forward with careful safety plans; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

15 hours ago

Health Care Workers From Across Country Finish 3-Week Stay In NYC To Help Battle CoronavirusHealth care workers from across the country who left their families to come help New Yorkers are returning home after several long weeks; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

15 hours ago