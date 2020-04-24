Senior Centers Play Virtual BINGOCBS2's Chris Wragge hosts a virtual BINGO tournament between two senior centers in Houston, Texas.

Summer Camps Moving Forward With Coronavirus Safety PlansIt may seem far-fetched to imagine camps will be able to open this summer, but camp directors are moving forward with careful safety plans, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Friday's Social Media RoundupIn this morning's social media roundup, families turn to Zoom to celebrate another holiday today, and what may be the most important crafting project in quite some time. CBS2's Reena Roy has more.

NY Expanding Antibody TestingA new antibody testing site opens today in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. This comes just after Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the first results of the survey yesterday. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Retired Officer Gets Heroes Sendoff From HospitalBergen County is the COVID-19 epicenter of New Jersey. Valley Hospital in Ridgewood has lost more than 200 patients, but a moving moment Thursday gave everyone a huge lift. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

FDNY Salutes Health Care HeroesIt was a rocking tribute outside New York Presbyterian Hospital last night when a firefighter played the national anthem on his guitar to honor the health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID1-9.

New York Weather: Rain LingersCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest forecast.

Giants, Jets Make First-Round Picks In 2020 NFL DraftThe first-ever virtual NFL Draft took place Thursday night. The Giants and the Jets had first-round picks, and both teams selected players to protect their young quarterbacks; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Coronavirus Update: United Airlines Flight Attendants Must Wear Masks Or Face CoveringsStarting Friday, United Airlines flight attendants will have to wear masks or face coverings while on duty.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 23 at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Subway Conductors Say Trains Are 'A Very Toxic, Unsafe Environment'Subway conductors say the trains are filthier than ever and likely just transmitting disease; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In PatersonOne man has died in a police-involved shooting in Paterson.

Weeks Into Coronavrius Pandemic, New Yorkers & New Jerseyans Are Still Struggling To File For UnemploymentWith another 4 million Americans filing for unemployment, there are still obstacles for many people trying to get benefits; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Results Of Random Antibody Tests Reveal New Details About Coronavirus In New YorkNew data reveals that more than one fifth of the results from New York's random antibody tests came back positive; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

NJ Company Manufacturing Record Amounts Of Hospital CurtainsThey are the essential workers most people don’t know about. Employees at a New Jersey company that makes hospital curtains are working around the clock supporting the battle against coronavirus; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

NFL Prepares To Hold Remote Draft Amid Coronavirus PandemicAll professional sports are on hold due to the coronavirus, so Thursday's NFL Draft is a slight return to normalcy for sports fans, even if it's being held remotely; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/23 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 23 at 6 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Criticized Over Plans To Move Forward With Macy's Fourth Of July FireworksMayor Bill de Blasio ignited a firestorm, announcing plans to stage the annual Macy's Fourth of July celebration this year. The announcement came just days after he canceled all other public events in May and June; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Coronavirus Update: Facebook Live Brings New Audiences To 99-Year-Old Piano ManAt nearly 100 years old, a piano player in New Jersey isn't afraid to try new things, and he's bringing people joy; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

NJ Long-Term Care Facility Addresses Efforts To Fight CoronavirusFor the first time, we are hearing from a New Jersey long-term care facility that has been plagued by the coronavirus; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Max Minute: How Is The Coronavirus Spread?There's a lot of misinformation when it comes to the spreading of the coronavirus, so what do we need to watch out for? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Coronavirus Update: Small Businesses Hope To Receive Financial Aid From Second Wave Of FundingThe House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill that includes an additional $310 billion for small businesses. Many companies left out of the first round of federal help hope they won't get overlooked a second time; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Cemetery Workers Overwhelmed Amid Coronavirus PandemicInterments have doubled compared to the same period last year. It's a grim statistic in the coronavirus pandemic, and it's overwhelming for many cemetery workers; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

