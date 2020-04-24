Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL DraftThe first ever virtual NFL Draft continues Friday night. Thursday, the Giants and Jets picked players they hope will protect their young quarterbacks and put some life into their offenses; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Teen Delivers 200 Letters Throughout Community Asking For Food DonationsA New Jersey teenager is doing what he can to help others during the pandemic. He saw a need and came up with a solution; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Coronavirus Update: Homeowners Worry About Catching Up With Mortgage Payments Down The RoadMortgage relief suspends payments for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19, but what happens next? Many homeowners fear it's going to be impossible to catch up with payments anytime soon; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

A Look Back At Those Helping To Fight The Coronavirus PandemicHere's a look at some of the ways people are saying thanks to front line health care workers.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/24 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 24 at 5 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Brooklyn Doctor Raising Money To Build Intubation BoxesProtecting those on the front lines seems to be top of mind for everyone, including a doctor in Brooklyn who is now trying to raise money to build a special piece of hospital equipment; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

Exterminators Continue Their Essential Work Amid Coronavirus PandemicThey are essential workers, but perhaps you don't immediately think of them that way. They're exterminators who enter homes all day long with the goal of keeping the people inside, and the surrounding community, safe from germs and disease; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Coronavirus Update: 600 Bags Of Food Distributed In Washington Heights, The BronxSix hundred bags of food were distributed to New Yorkers in need on Friday.

Exclusive: Is The Javits Center Still Needed As A Coronavirus Field Hospital?President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that the USNS Comfort was no longer needed in New York City, but what about the Javits Center? The 2,500-bed facility has never been filled to capacity, not even close; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Remembering Fire Marshall Michael Hankins And Pastor Grace BowenWe continue to pay tribute to those lost to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Moore has the stories of two people who, throughout their lives, gave their all to their communities.

Coronavirus Update: Farmer In Kansas Sends N95 Mask For NY Doctor Or NurseGov. Andrew Cuomo shared a heart-warming letter he received from a retired farmer in Kansas.

Coronavirus Survivor Stories: LI Man Is Huntington Hospital's First Patient To Recover After Being Placed On VentilatorA Long Island man who was placed on a ventilator thanked the health care heroes who saved his life. Doctors said he was on the verge of death; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Former New Jersey First Lady Debby Kean Dies At Age 76Former New Jersey First Lady Debby Kean has died.

Coronavirus Update: FDA Issues Warning About HydroxychloroquineIn the race to find a treatment for COVID-19, there's a new warning from the Food and Drug Administration about a medication that many were looking at as a possible cure; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

NJ Schools Getting Additional $310 Million In Federal FundsNew Jersey School Districts are getting more funding.

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Man Accused Of Price Gouging, Hoarding PPEA Long Island man is charged with price gouging and hoarding personal protective equipment.

Coronavirus Update: New Antibody Testing Site Opens In Sunset Park, BrooklynA new COVID-19 antibody testing site is now open in Brooklyn.

Coronavirus Update: Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Providing Millions To Fund 'Contact Tracing' In New YorkThe key to reopening the economy in our area is something called "contact tracing." Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is providing millions to get it off the ground; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

Coronavirus Numbers In New York: April 24, 2020Coronavirus numbers are down in New York State.

Despite Lower Coronavirus Numbers, New York Officials Say State Is Not Ready To ReopenWhile some states are starting to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio say New York is not even close; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Chopper 2 Shows Eerily Empty New York City Streets And Landmarks Amid Coronavirus PandemicNew York City is usually knowns for its hustle and bustle. Parks and streets constantly filled with people and cars. CBS2's Dan Rice takes us on a ride in Chopper 2 to show just how different the city is during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 Pandemic EffortsGov. Phil Murphy shares an update on the fight against coronavirus on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday "all the evidence suggests we're on the downside of the curve" of coronavirus cases in New York state.

Coronavirus Update: De Blasio Calls For Rent FreezeNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily coronavirus briefing on April 24, 2020.

