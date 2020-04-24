Coronavirus Update: Farmer In Kansas Sends N95 Mask For NY Doctor Or NurseGov. Andrew Cuomo shared a heart-warming letter he received from a retired farmer in Kansas.

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Survivor Stories: LI Man Is Huntington Hospital's First Patient To Recover After Being Placed On VentilatorA Long Island man who was placed on a ventilator thanked the health care heroes who saved his life. Doctors said he was on the verge of death; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 minutes ago

Former New Jersey First Lady Debby Kean Dies At Age 76Former New Jersey First Lady Debby Kean has died.

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: FDA Issues Warning About HydroxychloroquineIn the race to find a treatment for COVID-19, there's a new warning from the Food and Drug Administration about a medication that many were looking at as a possible cure; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

13 minutes ago

NJ Schools Getting Additional $310 Million In Federal FundsNew Jersey School Districts are getting more funding.

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Man Accused Of Price Gouging, Hoarding PPEA Long Island man is charged with price gouging and hoarding personal protective equipment.

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: New Antibody Testing Site Opens In Sunset Park, BrooklynA new COVID-19 antibody testing site is now open in Brooklyn.

19 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Providing Millions To Fund 'Contact Tracing' In New YorkThe key to reopening the economy in our area is something called "contact tracing." Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is providing millions to get it off the ground; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus Numbers In New York: April 24, 2020Coronavirus numbers are down in New York State.

24 minutes ago

Despite Lower Coronavirus Numbers, New York Officials Say State Is Not Ready To ReopenWhile some states are starting to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio say New York is not even close; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

26 minutes ago

Chopper 2 Shows Eerily Empty New York City Streets And Landmarks Amid Coronavirus PandemicNew York City is usually knowns for its hustle and bustle. Parks and streets constantly filled with people and cars. CBS2's Dan Rice takes us on a ride in Chopper 2 to show just how different the city is during the coronavirus pandemic.

30 minutes ago

Coronavirus In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 Pandemic EffortsGov. Phil Murphy shares an update on the fight against coronavirus on Friday, April 24, 2020.

1 hour ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday "all the evidence suggests we're on the downside of the curve" of coronavirus cases in New York state.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: De Blasio Calls For Rent FreezeNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily coronavirus briefing on April 24, 2020.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Unemployment: Jobs That Are Hiring, Tips For Tailoring Your SkillsEssential services, remote jobs and quick gigs are prevailing right now as millions of furloughed employees search for work.

8 hours ago

Senior Centers Play Virtual BINGOCBS2's Chris Wragge hosts a virtual BINGO tournament between two senior centers in Houston, Texas.

11 hours ago

Summer Camps Moving Forward With Coronavirus Safety PlansIt may seem far-fetched to imagine camps will be able to open this summer, but camp directors are moving forward with careful safety plans, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

11 hours ago

Friday's Social Media RoundupIn this morning's social media roundup, families turn to Zoom to celebrate another holiday today, and what may be the most important crafting project in quite some time. CBS2's Reena Roy has more.

11 hours ago

NY Expanding Antibody TestingA new antibody testing site opens today in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. This comes just after Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the first results of the survey yesterday. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

11 hours ago

Retired Officer Gets Heroes Sendoff From HospitalBergen County is the COVID-19 epicenter of New Jersey. Valley Hospital in Ridgewood has lost more than 200 patients, but a moving moment Thursday gave everyone a huge lift. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

11 hours ago

FDNY Salutes Health Care HeroesIt was a rocking tribute outside New York Presbyterian Hospital last night when a firefighter played the national anthem on his guitar to honor the health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID1-9.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain LingersCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest forecast.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Retired New York Police Officer Sent Home With FanfareBergen County is the COVID-19 epicenter of New Jersey. Valley Hospital in Ridgewood has lost more than 200 patients, but Thursday, a moving moment gave everyone a huge lift; CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

18 hours ago

Giants, Jets Make First-Round Picks In 2020 NFL DraftThe first-ever virtual NFL Draft took place Thursday night. The Giants and the Jets had first-round picks, and both teams selected players to protect their young quarterbacks; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

18 hours ago