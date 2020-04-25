Coronavirus New York Update: Gov. Cuomo Talks On State Of COVID-19Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the state's COVID-19 efforts on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

FDA Warns Against Malaria Drug As Coronavirus TreatmentThe FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could cause dangerous disruptions in heart rhythm and they should only be used in clinical trials and hospitals. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

New York Weather: 4/25 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Early morning fog in spots gives way to a bright and much milder Saturday with highs in the mid-60s, to be followed by chilly rain and more damp days next week.

Coronavirus: Tri-State Area Wary Of Broad ReopeningWhile President Trump pushes for a faster reopening of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaders in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut urge caution on preventing a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

NY Attorney General Announces Deal With New York Sports Club, Lucille RobertsThousands of gym customers won't have to pay for memberships during the coronavirus pandemic.

Telemedicine Trend Picks Up Amid Coronavirus PandemicLike many other things during this pandemic, health care has gone virtual. CBS2's Dick Brennan looks into the telemedicine trend.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 24 at 11 p.m.

Long Island Man Accused Of Price Gouging, Hoarding PPEA Long Island man is charged, accused of price gouging and hoarding personal protective equipment.

Speech Pathologists Face New Challenges Trying To Treat Coronavirus Patients Who Were On VentilatorsVentilators have been a key resource in the coronavirus pandemic, but they also strain patients' vocal chords, and now their doctors are also under strain; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

U.S. Citizens Missing Out On Stimulus Checks Based On Spouse's Immigration StatusThey followed the rules and filed their taxes on time, but many U.S. citizens are not getting those desperately needed stimulus checks because of their spouse's immigration status; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Medical Experts Warn Not To Ingest, Inject Disinfectants Following Comments From President TrumpOn Friday, President Donald Trump followed up on the stunning comments he made, including a suggestion that's had people across the country calling Poison Control Centers to ask for guidance; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Coronavirus Update: As Other States Start To Reopen, Local Leaders Say Tri-State Area Isn't ReadyEven with some positive news, New York and New Jersey are not yet ready to reopen; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL DraftThe first ever virtual NFL Draft continues Friday night. Thursday, the Giants and Jets picked players they hope will protect their young quarterbacks and put some life into their offenses; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Coronavirus Update: NJ Teen Delivers 200 Letters Throughout Community Asking For Food DonationsA New Jersey teenager is doing what he can to help others during the pandemic. He saw a need and came up with a solution; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Coronavirus Update: Homeowners Worry About Catching Up With Mortgage Payments Down The RoadMortgage relief suspends payments for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19, but what happens next? Many homeowners fear it's going to be impossible to catch up with payments anytime soon; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

A Look Back At Those Helping To Fight The Coronavirus PandemicHere's a look at some of the ways people are saying thanks to front line health care workers.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/24 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 24 at 5 p.m.

Coronavirus Update: Brooklyn Doctor Raising Money To Build Intubation BoxesProtecting those on the front lines seems to be top of mind for everyone, including a doctor in Brooklyn who is now trying to raise money to build a special piece of hospital equipment; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

Exterminators Continue Their Essential Work Amid Coronavirus PandemicThey are essential workers, but perhaps you don't immediately think of them that way. They're exterminators who enter homes all day long with the goal of keeping the people inside, and the surrounding community, safe from germs and disease; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Coronavirus Update: 600 Bags Of Food Distributed In Washington Heights, The BronxSix hundred bags of food were distributed to New Yorkers in need on Friday.

Exclusive: Is The Javits Center Still Needed As A Coronavirus Field Hospital?President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that the USNS Comfort was no longer needed in New York City, but what about the Javits Center? The 2,500-bed facility has never been filled to capacity, not even close; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Remembering Fire Marshall Michael Hankins And Pastor Grace BowenWe continue to pay tribute to those lost to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Moore has the stories of two people who, throughout their lives, gave their all to their communities.

Coronavirus Update: Farmer In Kansas Sends N95 Mask For NY Doctor Or NurseGov. Andrew Cuomo shared a heart-warming letter he received from a retired farmer in Kansas.

Coronavirus Survivor Stories: LI Man Is Huntington Hospital's First Patient To Recover After Being Placed On VentilatorA Long Island man who was placed on a ventilator thanked the health care heroes who saved his life. Doctors said he was on the verge of death; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

