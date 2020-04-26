CBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.
New York Weather: 4/26 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines
Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus UpdateMayor Bill de Blasio Sunday outlined what and how reopening of the city would look like, announcing the creation of several advisory councils, including one on racial inclusion co-chaired by his wife Chirlane McCray.
Cooking at Home: George’s Combo BurgerIf you're looking for simple recipes to try at home, here's one from burger expert George Motz. This burger is a mashup between a Chester and the burger at Joe Rouer’s Bar in Luxemburg, WI.
Radio City Rockettes Perform 'Parade Of The Wooden Soldiers' While Social DistancingThe Radio City Rockettes are staying in step, even at home.
Drive-By Celebration Marks 91-Year-Old Morristown Man's BirthdayThere was a very special drive-by birthday celebration for a New Jersey man turning 91.
New York Weather: CBS2 4/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for April 25 at 11 p.m.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Donate Plasma For Coronavirus ResearchTom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are donating their plasma to help researchers find a coronavirus vaccine.
Warm Weather Brings Crowds To NYC Parks, Raising Concerns About Social DistancingAfter being cooped up for weeks, people flocked to parks Saturday in the sunny, warm weather, but some areas may have been too crowded; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
NYPD Officer On Motorcycle Hit, Killed On Cross Island ParkwayAn NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle and killed in Queens on Saturday.
2020 NFL Draft: Who Stood Out On Day 3 Of The New York Jets Draft?Steve Overmyer speaks with Connor Hughes, of The Athletic, about the New York Jets and the 2020 NFL Draft.
WHO: COVID-19 Patients May Not Be Immune To Second InfectionThe World Health Organization says people who already had the coronavirus may not be immune from a second infection.
Coronavirus Update: 5 Jersey City Parks To Reopen Monday, Restrictions RemainThere's a small sign of reopening on the horizon in Jersey City.
New York Weather: CBS2 4/25 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for April 25 at 6 p.m.
Coronavirus Update: NJ Community Holds Barbecue For First RespondersA New Jersey community is showing love and support for its first responders. Some were up all night preparing a barbecue for charity; CBS2's Cory James reports.
Coronavirus Update: FDNY, Mayor Bill De Blasio Salute Brooklyn Hospital WorkersSome of New York's bravest joined Mayor Bill de Blasio outside Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn on Friday night to pay tribute to health care workers who are fighting the coronavirus.
NJ Company Hard At Work Making Hospital Curtains Amid Coronavirus PandemicThere are some essential workers in New Jersey most people don't know about. They are working around the clock making hospital curtains to support the battle against COVID-19; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
Gov. Cuomo Announces Plans To Expand Coronavirus Antibody TestingThe governor is expanding testing on all fronts, including getting antibody tests to all first responders and health care workers to see if they have been exposed to the virus; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Coronavirus Update: New Yorkers Break Cabin Fever During Pleasant WeatherSunshine and warm temperatures brought out plenty of people all over the area Saturday, even as social distancing enforcement remains in effect; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Coronavirus In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Updates On Status Of COVID-19Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on the state of coronavirus COVID-19 in New Jersey on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Coronavirus New York Update: Gov. Cuomo Talks On State Of COVID-19Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the state's COVID-19 efforts on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
FDA Warns Against Malaria Drug As Coronavirus TreatmentThe FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could cause dangerous disruptions in heart rhythm and they should only be used in clinical trials and hospitals. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
NYPD Seek 4 In Connection To Robberies In QueensPolice are looking for help identifying four men allegedly linked to a pattern of robberies in Queens.
New York Weather: 4/25 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Early morning fog in spots gives way to a bright and much milder Saturday with highs in the mid-60s, to be followed by chilly rain and more damp days next week.
Coronavirus: Tri-State Area Wary Of Broad ReopeningWhile President Trump pushes for a faster reopening of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaders in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut urge caution on preventing a new wave of COVID-19 infections.