Mayor De Blasio's Daily COVID-19 BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio says New Yorkers will soon be able to find free face coverings are park and other public spaces.

15 minutes ago

Rebecca Hall On Amazon's "Tales From The Loop," Jonathan Pryce, "The Town"The actor and director discusses her career with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith, shares stories from working with her friend Jonthan Pryce, and explains how theater led her to meeting her husband Morgan Spector.

3 hours ago

Social Media Connections Amid CoronavirusCBS2's Reena Roy shares some stories that are bringing people together on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

5 hours ago

USNS Comfort Set To DepartThe Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort will leave New York at noon today - exactly one month after it arrived.

5 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Goes To Washington As NJ Considers ReopeningNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to reopen state parks and golf courses this weekend, but first he's headed to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Soggy StretchCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest forecast.

6 hours ago

Water Main Breaks In Hoboken, Boil Water Advisory Still In Effect After Jersey City Main BreakA second water main break in as many days is affecting people in Hoboken.

12 hours ago

New Photo Released Of Person Wanted For Questioning In Deadly Subway FirePolice need help finding a person of interest wanted for questioning in a subway fire that killed an MTA motorman.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 29 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Interfaith Zoom Meeting Makes Masks, New ConnectionsAn uplifting Zoom meeting focused on making masks and weaving new connections.

12 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Orders MTA To Come Up With Plan To Clear Out Homeless, Clean CarsTransit workers say subway trains look like homeless shelters and it's putting their health at risk. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the MTA to come up with a plan to clear out the homeless and clean up the cars; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

12 hours ago

Brooklyn Man Accused Of Stealing Stimulus ChecksA Brooklyn man accused of stealing stimulus checks from mailboxes is facing federal charges.

12 hours ago

Trial Reveals Positive Indications About Possible Coronavirus TreatmentThere are positive indications about a drug that could possibly treat the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey State Parks, Golf Courses Will ReopenNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will officially reopen state parks and golf courses; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

Dozens Of Bodies Found In Unrefrigerated Truck Near Brooklyn Funeral HomeDozens of bodies were found piled high in two trucks near a Brooklyn funeral home Wednesday; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

12 hours ago

Dr. Fauci On Sports Returning, Knicks’ Front Office Decision, And Giants’ ‘Mr. Irrelevant’Better last than not at all for a new New York Giant, who has earned the nickname Mr. Irrelevant. He's thrilled and eager to play; CBS2's Otis Livingston talked to the linebacker and has more of the latest sports news.

17 hours ago

Baseball HOF Ceremony For Derek Jeter Postponed Until 2021Derek Jeter's big day in Cooperstown will have to wait. The Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

17 hours ago

Robots Help Residents At Maplewood Senior Living Cope With IsolationSome seniors who have been cut off and isolated from their loved ones are getting high-tech help.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: LI Dress Shop Owner Frustrated By Paycheck Protection Program Application IssuesA Long Island dress shop owner in business for 35 years wonders if she can stay afloat through the end of the summer. Government loans are falling through and customers have abandoned prom and wedding plans; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

17 hours ago

NYPD Investigating Reports Of Improperly Stored Bodies At Brooklyn Funeral HomeThe NYPD is investigating whether bodies were improperly stored inside a storage unit near a Brooklyn funeral home; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

17 hours ago

Nonprofit Helps Vulnerable Individuals Shop For Groceries Amid Coronavirus PandemicShopping for groceries during the coronavirus pandemic is a risk for those vulnerable to the virus. A new nonprofit is stepping in to lend an "Invisible Hand." CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/29 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 29 at 5 p.m.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: More People Flying, Making Social Distancing Difficult On PlanesTravel experts say in the last five days, the number of passengers getting on planes has increase and that may be a concern for some people who have to travel. CBS2's Cory James shows you what rights you have if your flight makes social distancing impossible.

17 hours ago

Recharge Room Helps Calm Staff At Mount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Hospital is turning to technology to help front line workers destress.

17 hours ago