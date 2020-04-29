Crystal Moselle On HBO's "Betty" & New York City's Skateboarding CultureThe director and writer talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new HBO series "Betty" about a group of diverse women that navigate the male-dominated world of skateboarding and what it was like for Moselle to see NYC for a different vantage point.

12 minutes ago

Boil Water Order In Jersey City, HobokenA boil water order remains in effect for residents in Jersey City and Hoboken following a water main break yesterday afternoon.

2 hours ago

LI Town Helps Twins Celebrate BirthdayThe coronavirus pandemic couldn't stop a very special birthday celebration for twin brothers on Long Island.

2 hours ago

Social Media Sparks Birthday JoySeniors get special birthday shoutouts from their communities, plus health care workers honored on National Superhero Day. CBS2's Reena Roy has today's social media roundup.

2 hours ago

Mariachi Band Serenades Mount Sinai Hospital StaffWorkers at Mount Sinai Hospital in East Harlem received a unique tribute during last night's #ClapBecauseWeCare.

2 hours ago

Cuomo Details Criteria For ReopeningGov. Andrew Cuomo says New York's economy will reopen in stages. This morning, he's asking for help from a new advisory panel. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Clouds ReturnCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

Long Island Dress Shop Owner Seeks Financial Help To Keep Her Business AfloatWhen the nation’s initial Small Business Administration funding ran out, Babylon dress shop owner Paula Evangelista was among hundreds of thousands of applicants whose loans did not get processed; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 28 at 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

Empire State Building Pays Tribute To Army & Air ForceThe Empire State Building lit up to honor the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force as part of the building's "Heroes Shine Bright" tribute series honoring all those who keep our nation going during these difficult times. The series continues through the end of the month.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Psychologist Says 'Social Distancing Fatigue' Is Dangerous But A Natural ReactionPeople are anxious to get outside as quarantine fatigue sets in, and some who do leave the house are starting to be a little lax when it comes to social distancing; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

9 hours ago

President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order To Keep Meat Processing Plants Open Despite Safety ConcernsFacing fears of a nationwide meat shortage, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to keep processing plants open despite safety concerns; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

9 hours ago

Water Main Break In New Jersey Leaves Hospital Without WaterIn New Jersey, crews are working to repair a major water main break that cut off water to a hospital.

9 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Against Rush To Reopen Despite Promising MilestonesWhile we have seen some promising milestones in the fight to flatten the coronavirus curve, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and some of the front lines are warning against a rush to return; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

9 hours ago

Social Distancing Disregarded: Large Crowd Gathers At Rabbi's Funeral In BrooklynHundreds of people gathered in Williamsburg on Tuesday night for a rabbi's funeral.

9 hours ago

Jersey City, Hoboken Residents Affected After Main Line RupturedA major water main break in New Jersey is affecting people in Jersey City and Hoboken.

10 hours ago

New Jersey Devils PA Announcer Kevin Clark Records Goal Announcements For FansWhile the sports world is on hold, some pros are finding creative ways to give a shout-out to fans; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Mount Sinai Doctor Reunites With Wife, Child After 6 Weeks ApartThe reality for a lot of health care heroes includes not only long days, but weeks, even a month, without seeing your loved ones. CBS2's Nina Kapur spoke with a Mount Sinai doctor who just reunited with his family.

14 hours ago

1,000th Coronavirus Patient Released From Hackensack University Medical CenterHackensack University Medical Center's 1,000th COVID-19 patient was able to go home Tuesday, and it was especially poignant because the patient is also a hospital employee.

14 hours ago

Cute Alert: Lonnie's Forecast Gets Special Visit By His DaughtersMany of us are working from home as part of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lonnie Quinn and his daughters Lily and Savy show us some of the perils of working in live television under those circumstances.

14 hours ago

MTA Argues Against Mayor's Proposed Solution To Decreasing Number Of Homeless Individuals On SubwaysAfter weeks of ugly finger-pointing about the increase in the number of homeless individuals on the subways, Mayor Bill de Blasio offered a solution he calls a "game changer," but the MTA doesn't want to play ball. CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the story.

14 hours ago

101-Year-Old Long Island Woman Born During Spanish Flu Pandemic Beats CoronavirusA Long Island woman survived the Spanish Flu and conquered the coronavirus, and now this remarkable 101-year-old is sharing her story with CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Celebrity Chefs, Five-Star Restaurants Preparing Meals For Those In NeedSome five-star restaurants are shifting their focus from making gourmet meals to feeding the hungry. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge looks at how some celebrity chefs have found a new mission in the kitchen.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Frontline Workers Driven To ‘Fight The Fight’ By Adopt-A-Nurse Facebook Group’s CareNurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic describe the experience as overwhelming, draining both physically and mentally. But a fellow nurse hopes to change their perspective for at least a moment with a show of gratitude from strangers; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

14 hours ago