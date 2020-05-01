May 1 Rent StrikeThe first day of a new month means rent is due for millions of New Yorkers, but those who lost their sources of income are calling for a rent strike.

3 hours ago

Social Media Shows People Get CreativeFrom recovered patients returning home and creative birthday celebrations, to contact free coffee and a front yard food pantry, CBS2's Reena Roy has today's social media roundup.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Woman Brings Flower Power To Hospital PatientsWe've documented countless stories of people helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, many coming up with creative ways to say, "you are not alone." One Franklin Lakes woman is working tireless to bring life to hospitals that have seen so much despair. CBS2's Chris Wragge shares her story.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Subways To Close For Overnight CleaningThe coronavirus pandemic has prompted a historic change to New York City's transit system. The MTA is shutting down the entire system each night for cleaning. CBS2's John Dias reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Lingering ShowersCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest forecast.

4 hours ago

Mayor Bill De Blasio's Plan For Free Mask Distribution At City Parks Met With Some CriticismTens of thousands of people in the city in need of a mask will now be able to get one for free, but the mayor's plan is facing some criticism; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/30 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 30 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Mother Says Coronavirus Pandemic Is Making It Difficult To Get Out Of Shelter SystemThe coronavirus pandemic is hurting a lot of people who can least afford it. CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke with a mother of two who says it's also making it nearly impossible to get out of the shelter system.

11 hours ago

Airlines Making Policy Changes In Response To Coronavirus PandemicAs coronavirus restrictions ease, more people are flying, but get ready for a new airport experience.

11 hours ago

White House Announces Efforts To Fast-Track Coronavirus Vaccine ProcessThere is cautious optimism that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready much sooner than anticipated; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

Subways Will Be Shut Down Overnight For Cleaning Starting Next WeekStarting next week, all trains will stop running overnight so crews can clean and disinfect cars; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

11 hours ago

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Cause Damage Throughout Tri-State AreaHeavy rain and gusty winds pounded the tri-state area Thursday night.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 'Adopt-A-Nurse' Group Aims To Raise Front Line Workers' SpiritsWe hear the stories of nurses on the front lines, saying the fight against the coronavirus is both physically and mentally draining. But now strangers have a way to give them a boost; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

16 hours ago

How To Digitally Detox While Stuck At Home Amid The Coronavirus PandemicHome, work, rest and play are all wrapped up in the same space right now, and most of that time is spent looking at a screen. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge went searching for some tips to deal with technology fatigue.

16 hours ago

Exclusive: Hospital Launches Clinical Trial After New York Doctor Touts Coronavirus Medication CocktailOne New York doctor claims to have kept hundreds of coronavirus patients out of the hospital with a cocktail of medications. It's been criticized as unproven, but now a major hospital in the area is launching a clinical trial based on the treatment; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nonprofit Organizations Forced To Cancel Fundraisers, But Organizers Are Focusing On CommunityWith leaders across the tri-state area saying no large gatherings for the foreseeable future, many nonprofit organizations have no choice but to cancel much anticipated in-person fundraisers; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

16 hours ago

Broadway Star Nick Cordero In Medically Induced Coma Due To Coronavirus ComplicationsBroadway star Nick Cordero is reportedly fighting for his life in a medically induced coma.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/30 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 30 at 5 p.m.

16 hours ago

Peer Counseling Group Helps Teens Cope With Coronavirus PandemicStudents are coming together to help each other through these challenging times. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has more on how a peer counseling group is helping some teens cope.

16 hours ago

Remembering Clementine Bond And Tony CaliendoWe are continuing our series honoring the people we've lost in the coronavirus pandemic. Tonight, we are paying tribute to two pillars of their communities who left a lasting impression on everyone who knew them; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Executive Discusses Reopening StrategyCoronavirus-related hospitalizations are down for the 15th day in a row in Nassau County.

16 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Signs Executive Order Regarding Childbirth Hospital RestrictionsChildbirth has become an even more stressful experience for some expectant moms in New York as hospitals tightened restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now there are some welcome changes; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

16 hours ago

USNS Comfort Leaves Manhattan After Treating 182 PeopleThe Navy ship USNS Comfort has left New York City.

16 hours ago

Backlog In Cremation Services May Be Partially To Blame For Bodies At Brooklyn Funeral HomeMayor Bill de Blasio says the treatment of bodies at a Brooklyn funeral home is "unconscionable." Several dozen deceased were found in unrefrigerated rental trucks. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports a backlog for cremation services may be partly to blame.

16 hours ago