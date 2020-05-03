Police Seek Hamilton Heights Attempted Rape SuspectInvestigators say the suspect followed a 32-year-old woman into her apartment building, where he allegedly punched her in the face and tried to take off her pants.

15 minutes ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Coronavirus BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio warned that it remains very possible that the disease will "boomerang" in the city.

31 minutes ago

New York Weather: 5/2 Sunday Afternoon Weather ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 2 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Long Island Couple Shares Wedding Day With Loved Ones Via ZoomA Long Island couple made the best of the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, holding a unique wedding in front of their family and friends but hosting the majority of their guests online; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

12 hours ago

1 Person Dead, Another Missing After LI Boating AccidentThe Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing person after a deadly boating accident off Long Island on Saturday night.

12 hours ago

New Jersey Unemployment Website Suffers Another IssuePeople are currently not able to "certify" for their weekly benefits on the New Jersey unemployment website.

12 hours ago

People Practice Social Distancing At Long Branch BeachNew Jersey beaches were popular Saturday.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus In New York: 1,000 NYPD Officers Enforcing Social Distancing This WeekendOn Saturday, officers were out enforcing social distancing rules in city parks.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus In New York: NYC Residents Flock To Newly Open Streets To Enjoy Beautiful WeatherAfter spending much of March and all of April indoors, New Yorkers flocked to city parks and newly opened streets this weekend to enjoy the beautiful weather; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

12 hours ago

NJ Restaurant Owner Who Tapped Home Equity To Pay Employees’ Health Insurance Back In Business After Receiving PPP LoanA New Jersey restaurant owner who tapped into his home equity line to pay health insurance for his full-time workers is back in business; CBS2's Cory James reports.

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Golf Returns To Tri-State Area With Some ChangesAction is slowly starting to return to golf courses in the tri-state area; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/2 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 2 at 6 p.m.

17 hours ago

Family Surprises Nun Outside Her Window For 100th BirthdayA nun in Westchester isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic ruin her 100th birthday.

17 hours ago

Recovering Coronavirus Patient Believes Blood Plasma Donations Saved His LifeWe've been sharing stories of hope and recovery during the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis talked to a man who believes blood plasma donations saved his life and now urges others do the same.

17 hours ago

Coast Guard Search After Boat Overturns On Long IslandOn Long Island, the Coast Guard is searching for a missing person after a boating accident.

17 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Tours Coronavirus Testing Site In BrooklynOn Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio toured the new COVID-19 testing site for patients in Brooklyn.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Thousands Of New Yorkers Enjoy Weekend Weather As 'Open Streets' Program BeginsCooped-up New Yorkers couldn't resist the spectacular weekend weather and flocked to parks and open streets Saturday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Central Park Field Hospital To Stop Receiving PatientsThe emergency field hospital set up in Central Park will stop receiving patients by Monday.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Washington Heights Nursing Home Reports 98 DeathsThe Isabella Geriatric Center in Washington Heights says it believes 98 people died from the coronavirus.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Cleaning: MTA Prepares For Nightly Subway ShutdownsNew York City's around-the-clock subway system will see a historic change in just days -- overnight shutdowns to allow for cleaning. On Saturday, the governor participated in the process and talked about an effort that he called unprecedented; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Residents Flock To Parks For First Day Of ReopeningParks across New Jersey reopened Saturday. Gov. Phil Murphy is calling it a "huge test" in the state's road to reopening; CBS2's Cory James reports.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus Update In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Takes On Changes In COVID-19Gov. Phil Murphy shared an update Saturday, May 2, on New Jersey's changes in coronavirus numbers across the state.

22 hours ago

Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Talks On The Subway Shutdown, Clean-Up PlanGov. Andrew Cuomo was joined by transit leaders at the MTA maintenance facility in Corona, Queens, to talk about the latest COVID-19 numbers in New York and plans to clean-up the subway system overnights.

23 hours ago