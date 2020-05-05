Bronx Man Charged With Attempted Rape Against NurseA Bronx man is facing numerous charges in connection with the attempted rape of a nurse in Manhattan.

3 hours ago

NYC Children Hospitalized With Mysterious IllnessMore than a dozen children are hospitalized in the city with a mysterious illness that may be coronavirus-related.

3 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Outlines Criteria For May 15 ReopenOn May 15, parts of New York State could reopen but under strict guidelines. Gov. Cuomo has laid out the requirements each region needs to meet in order to get back to business. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

3 hours ago

Social Media Roundup: Taylor Swift Thanks Volunteer Nurse, Young & Old Play Dress-UpCBS2's Reena Roy has today's roundup of stories making people smile on social media.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Nice DayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Met Gala, The Oscars Of Fashion, Goes VirtualDue to the coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala took over social media with an online presentation on Monday night. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is calling for the cooling trend to continue on Tuesday. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

9 hours ago

Uncertain Times Ahead For Jersey Shore BusinessesBusiness owners desperately want to reopen, but Gov. Phil Murphy says the health care system needs to produce better numbers battling the coronavirus pandemic before plans can be put into motion. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

9 hours ago

FDNY Battles Large Warehouse Fire In The BronxIt took several hours, but the FDNY finally got the blaze in Mott Haven under control at around 7 p.m. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

10 hours ago

FDA Cracking Down On Companies Claiming To Have Reliable Antibody TestsThe agency is responding to numerous claims by companies, but has approved at least one with a very high accuracy percentage. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

10 hours ago

N.J. Schools To Remain Closed For Rest Of Academic YearNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that school will remain closed through the end of June. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

10 hours ago

Parts Of NY Set To Un-Pause On May 15, But Many Concerns RemainGov. Cuomo laid out parameters for reopening during his Monday briefing, but it appears only northern parts of the state will likely qualify. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

10 hours ago

Baseball's Back On Base In Taiwan, Korea - Any Chance Of That Happening With The MLB?CBS2's Otis Livingston talks with Newsday baseball columnist Dave Lennon about the possibility of American pro baseball following Taiwan's and South Korea's lead and getting some games back in play.

14 hours ago

Amid The Shutdown And Isolation, Story Lovers Find Ways The Thrive In Virtual Book ClubsIf you're looking for an escape while you're stuck at home, you may want to join the many others who are reading, now more than ever. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

14 hours ago

New Jersey Restaurant Owner Getting Paid Back For Putting Employees FirstA New Jersey restaurant owner who tapped into his home equity line to pay health insurance for his full-time workers is back in business. CBS2's Cory James reports.

14 hours ago

Annual Met Gala Goes Virtual With Memorable And Iconic LooksMonday night would have been fashion's biggest event filled with celebrities, but instead, the event will go online. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/4 Monday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Tonight will be mostly clear and on the cool side. Temps in the city will dip into the low 40s; expect 30s across our NW suburbs.

15 hours ago

Deer Rescued From George Washington BridgeA deer that got onto the lower level of the GWB ended up below in a rocky, fenced-in area before being rescued and taken to nearby Palisades Interstate Park. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Treatment: What If There Never Is A Vaccine?Medical experts point out that there has never been a successful vaccine against any coronavirus, not SARS, MERS or common cold coronas. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Memoriam: Ronald Stone And Magda Napoleoni Each Fought For Those In NeedRonald Stone grew up on Long Island. He loved books and became a published writer, but ended up turning to constitutional and environmental law. Magda Napoleoni was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Brooklyn as a child. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

15 hours ago

Jersey City Expands COVID-19 Testing To All ResidentsAny Jersey City resident who wants a COVID-19 coronavirus test may now get one. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

15 hours ago

Jersey Shore Reopening For Memorial Day Left To Local MunicipalitiesWith the summer season approaching, State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon says visitors should be welcomed back to beaches before Memorial Day. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

15 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Shares Look Ahead On How And When New Jersey Businesses Will ReopenWhile places like grocery and liquor stores have been deemed essential and are open with social distancing guidelines to protect staff and shoppers, many other businesses are wondering when they'll get the opportunity to do the same thing. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports

15 hours ago

Coronavirus And Cancer: Facilities Stretched Thin To Handle PandemicMany doctors' offices across the counter have shut down, but treatment for cancer patients has not stopped. CBS2's Wendy Gillette reports.

15 hours ago