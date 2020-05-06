Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday the first "sector advisory councils" that will help New York City restart its economy again.

Special Honor For Kansas FarmerA retired Kansas farmer who pitched in to help New York fight the coronavirus received a special honor Tuesday.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg HospitalizedSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone.

New Jersey Nurse Describes Toll Of Coronavirus PandemicCritical care nurses arguably have one of the toughest jobs in hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the patients don’t recover, and that takes its toll on those providing comfort. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Social Media Roundup: Teacher Appreciation, Cinco de Mayo & MoreCBS2's Reena Roy has today's roundup of stories making people smile on social media.

Subway Closes Overnight For CleaningIn a historic move, New York City subways are shutting down overnight so cars and stations can be disinfected. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

New York Weather: A Little CoolerCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather headlines.

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastLonnie Quinn is tracking a storm that could bring some flakes to part of our area later this week.

Mystery Illness Impacting Kids Has Doctors ConcernedDoctors are not sure if the illness is related to coronavirus. At least 15 children in NYC have been infected. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

Downtown Hoboken May Look A Lot Different When Restaurants ReopenA local lawmaker is proposing closing some city streets and putting tables in the streets for dining. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

NY Democratic Presidential Primary RestoredA federal judge ruled that there is ample time to hold the primary safely. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Trump Says Plans Being Made To Wind Down Coronavirus Task ForceThe president hit the road on Tuesday and toured a Honeywell Aerospace plant that is now making masks. He spoke about the plans for the task force, and more. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

NYC Subways Set To Close For CleaningNew York City is shutting down its subways during overnight hours for the first time in its history. The plan is to clean and sanitize the trains every night and it's unknown when the new directive will be lifted. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Once Thriving Long Island Downtowns Now Struggling To SurviveFor decades, Long Island's downtowns have undergone a rebirth, but much of that is now in jeopardy due to coronavirus. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports

Coronavirus Pandemic Forces A Creative Spin On Mother's Day This YearMother's Day is coming up, but it's going to look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

New York Weather: 5/5 Tuesday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Clouds will be on the increase tonight. And with the exception of a stray shower south, the area should stay dry. Temps will dip into the upper 40s by daybreak.

Coronavirus Fundraising: Friends Take Online Trivia, Bingo To Charitable HeightsWhen a group of New York City friends wanted to make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic, they turned to what they know best: Friendly competition. CBS2 Tara Jakeway reports.

