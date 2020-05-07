Hoboken Closing Streets For Coronavirus Social DistancingHoboken is following in New York City's footsteps and closing off streets to cars to promote social distancing.

2 hours ago

Social Media Celebrates NursesIt is National Nurses Week and there's been an outpouring of support for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Reena Roy has more in this morning's social media roundup.

2 hours ago

New York's Coronavirus Death Toll Higher Than Previously ThoughtNew York's coronavirus death toll has risen to 20,597 - an increase of almost 1,000 from Tuesday's numbers. But questions remain as to what caused the massive increase and when those deaths occurred. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Nice OneCBS2s' Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

NYC Hospital Recognized For Disaster Preparedness Before Coronavirus PandemicThe coronavirus pandemic caught almost everyone off-guard, but a hospital in the Bronx was well-prepared; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 6 at 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

ER Nurse Shares Experiences Working On Front Lines At NJ HospitalAn ER nurse in Jersey City who first spoke to CBS2 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic talked to CBS2's Jessica Layton about how the fight against COVID-19 is evolving.

9 hours ago

Nurses Hold Candlelight Vigil At Westchester Medical CenterHealth care heroes held a candlelight vigil at Westchester Medical Center in honor of National Nurses Day on Wednesday.

9 hours ago

Hoboken To Open Jefferson Street To Pedestrians This WeekendHoboken is following in the footsteps of Manhattan and closing off streets to cars to promote social distancing.

9 hours ago

Brooklyn DA Opens Investigation Into Allegations Of Excessive Force By NYPDThe Brooklyn District Attorney is opening up an investigation into allegations of excessive force used by NYPD officers. They're questioning some of the arrests of people accused of not social distancing; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

9 hours ago

Mystery Pediatric Illness Possibly Linked To COVID-19 Reported In New YorkA mystery illness is affecting children in New York and possibly New Jersey, and it may be linked to COVID-19.

9 hours ago

Survey Seeks Source Of New Coronavirus Cases While Health Officials Look To Potential Second WaveA survey has provided a surprising answer about where new coronavirus cases are coming from while health officials look ahead to a potential second wave; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

9 hours ago

Nurses Treated To Gift Bags, Free Ice Cream At Hackensack University Medical CenterMore than 600 gift bags were delivered to nurses at Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday in honor of National Nurses Day.

13 hours ago

New Program Monitors Coronavirus Patients At Home To Help With RecoveryFor many recovering from the coronavirus, it's a roller coaster with symptoms getting better and worse, sometimes for weeks. Now, a new program is monitoring patients at home to make sure they get care if they need it; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

14 hours ago

How To Celebrate Mother's Day While Social DistancingWhile we can't get together in the usual way this Mother's Day, with a little imagination, you can still celebrate your mother virtually and get her what she really wants; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/6 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 6 at 5 p.m.

14 hours ago

Hoboken To Reopen Parks To Visitors On FridayHoboken announced the first phase of its plans to reopen its municipal and county parks.

14 hours ago

Long Island Doctors Call For End To Elective Surgery RestrictionsDoctors on Long Island are calling for an end to restrictions on elective surgeries. Some health care officials say the delay may be impacting the conditions of some patients; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

14 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court Again Takes Up Issue Of Birth Control Versus Religious FreedomThe U.S. Supreme Court is again taking up the issue of birth control versus religious freedom. It's a fight over contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Justices heard arguments by phone Wednesday morning, and one justice joined from the hospital; Kate Smith reports for CBS2.

14 hours ago

Max Minute: Can A Coronavirus Vaccine Be Developed Quickly And Safely?The race is on to develop a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, but can one be developed quickly and safely? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

14 hours ago

Remembering Jimmy O'Hara And Mitsu SaladorWe continue our series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Moore looks back at the lives of two people who fought against the odds to live their best lives.

15 hours ago

Cosmetologist Asks Gov. Cuomo To Allow Salons, Barbershops To Reopen: 'We're Feeling Very Ignored'Small business owners are frustrated and want to know when they can open. One New York cosmetologist is making a plea of her own; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

15 hours ago

Over 100 Homeless Individuals Sent To Shelters, Hospitals As MTA Shuts Down Subway System OvernightFor the first time, the MTA shut down the entire subway system overnight to clean trains and clear out homeless individuals, but what happened to the hundreds of people who were sleeping underground? CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

15 hours ago

Restaurant Owners Help Deliver Thousands Of Meals Through 'Feed The Frontlines NYC'In just a couple of months, "Feed the Frontlines NYC" has delivered 80,000 meals and counting in an effort to help health care workers and keep restaurants open; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

15 hours ago