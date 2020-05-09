2 New York Boys Die Of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Amid PandemicA 7-year-old boy died late last week at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla. Dr. Michael Gewitz said he suffered neurological complications from what is now called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/9 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. The breezy chill will continue throughout Saturday, from lows in the mid-30s warming up to the upper 40s. Mother's Day on Sunday will not be as cold, getting up into the low 60s.

5 hours ago

New York Drive-In Theater Hopes To Receive Permission To ReopenFriday night at the movies is something many people miss. Now, one New York family is hoping to bring it back with a social-distancing friendly drive-in theater; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 8 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

Tri-State Area Beaches Gradually Reopening, But Without Unified PlanAs warmer weather approaches, beaches are gradually reopening, each with their own rules and guidelines, but some are worried about this approach after tri-state governors promised a unified reopening plan; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

13 hours ago

Connecticut Unveils Phase One Of Reopening PlanConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled details on Phase One of the state's reopening plan.

13 hours ago

MTA Receives Almost $4 Billion In Emergency Funding, Says It Needs MoreThe MTA is getting almost $4 billion in federal emergency funding, but officials say they still need a lot more just to survive; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

13 hours ago

Roy Horn Of Siegfried & Roy Duo Dies Due To COVID-19Legendary magician Roy Horn, of the Siegfried and Roy duo, has died of complications from COVID-19.

13 hours ago

2 New York Children Die From Illness Linked To CoronavirusA mysterious and potentially deadly illness that's linked to the coronavirus is affecting children. Two boys in New York have died from it; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

13 hours ago

Storm Watch: Snow Flurries Spotted In New JerseySome snow was coming down in New Jersey on Friday night.

13 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Michael Caviglia, Madison Valdez, Amanda GorbeaWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Ava Grace Poulin, Jessica Frielingsdorf, Jaden McReynoldsWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Claire Harrington, Jayrone Ranger, Colleen KellyWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Gyan Gali, Meaghan Migatz, Melanie TotaroWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Jordyn Lacayanga, Beverly Janae' Alexander, David CrismaliWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Gabrielle Gravina, James N. Jacovetti, Katie VenturaWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Amtrak Restoring Limited Acela Trains On Northeast Corridor In JuneAmtrak Acela trains will return to the rails in June after being suspended because of the coronavirus.

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Sofia Isabella Rosado, Jenna Chappell, Andrew CiccaroneWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Preliminary Vote Approves Rent Freeze On Rent-Stabilized ApartmentsRoughly 1 million New Yorkers who live in rent-stabilized apartments could be getting some relief.

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Carly Reiner, Jordan Feiner, Anthony FerrufinoWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Katherine Teresa Barry, Aliza Cawthon, Anthony CondegnisWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Anastacia Richardson, Adrian Sabatino, Travis GossWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

14 hours ago

Rutgers University Football Coach Ready For Virtual Off-SeasonThe Rutgers University football coach is ready for the challenges of a virtual off-season with his players; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

18 hours ago

Teachers Come Up With Creative Ways To Help Students Make Gifts For Mother's DayMaking gifts for Mother's Day at school is a treasured tradition, but things have changed this year; CBS2's John Elliott reports.

18 hours ago