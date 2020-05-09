NASCAR Driver Daniel Suarez Talks Upcoming Cup Series Race, Coronavirus Safety ProtocolsNASCAR driver Daniel Suarez spoke to CBS2's Steve Overmyer about the protocols NASCAR has created to make next weekend's race safe for the teams.

27 minutes ago

UFC Fighter Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Event To Go OnAfter more than a month-long hiatus, a professional sport returns to action Saturday; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/9 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 9 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

4,000 Elmhurst Hospital Employees Get Free VacationsStaff members at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens have given so much during the coronavirus pandemic, and now they're getting a little something back.

3 hours ago

Strangers Donate To GoFundMe To Help Man Pay For TombstoneStrangers are coming together in an act of kindness to help one man say a final goodbye to his father; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

3 hours ago

Police Searching For 4 Teens Who Burglarized Bronx SchoolPolice are searching for a group of teens who burglarized a school in the Bronx.

3 hours ago

Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell Passes Away At 59Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records, has died.

3 hours ago

Rock And Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At Age 87Rock and roll legend and pioneer Little Richard has died.

4 hours ago

New York State Program Helps Provide Food For Queens CommunityPeople struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic lined up to receive hot meals being handed out in Queens on Saturday. A new state program is helping provide food for a community; CBS2's Cory James reports.

4 hours ago

Trace Of Snow Falls In Central Park, Tying Record For Latest SnowfallA trace of snow fell in Central Park on Saturday, tying the record for the latest snowfall since 1977.

4 hours ago

NYPD Limiting Capacity At Some City ParksThe NYPD is limiting capacity at some city parks this weekend to enforce social distancing and help curb the spread of the coronavirus; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

4 hours ago

FDA Approves First Antigen Test For CoronavirusFederal regulators have approved a new type of test for COVID-19 that could be the key to reopening the country.

4 hours ago

Some Connecticut Businesses Receive Green Light To Reopen May 20Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the reopening of New York will be a tri-state effort, but Connecticut and New Jersey could reopen sooner and in different ways; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

3 New York Children Die From Illness Possibly Linked To CoronavirusThree children have died in New York from a mysterious illness that is believed to be linked to the coronavirus.

4 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Shares The Latest COVID-19 Numbers From New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy updates the latest coronavirus statistics from New Jersey on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Gives An Update On New Plans For COVID-19 TestingGov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday a new partnership with Northwell Health to start using churches in low-income communities for testing people for COVID-19.

10 hours ago

2 New York Boys Die Of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Amid PandemicA 7-year-old boy died late last week at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla. Dr. Michael Gewitz said he suffered neurological complications from what is now called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/9 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. The breezy chill will continue throughout Saturday, from lows in the mid-30s warming up to the upper 40s. Mother's Day on Sunday will not be as cold, getting up into the low 60s.

14 hours ago

New York Drive-In Theater Hopes To Receive Permission To ReopenFriday night at the movies is something many people miss. Now, one New York family is hoping to bring it back with a social-distancing friendly drive-in theater; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

23 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 8 at 11 p.m.

23 hours ago

Tri-State Area Beaches Gradually Reopening, But Without Unified PlanAs warmer weather approaches, beaches are gradually reopening, each with their own rules and guidelines, but some are worried about this approach after tri-state governors promised a unified reopening plan; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

23 hours ago

Connecticut Unveils Phase One Of Reopening PlanConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled details on Phase One of the state's reopening plan.

23 hours ago

MTA Receives Almost $4 Billion In Emergency Funding, Says It Needs MoreThe MTA is getting almost $4 billion in federal emergency funding, but officials say they still need a lot more just to survive; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

23 hours ago

Roy Horn Of Siegfried & Roy Duo Dies Due To COVID-19Legendary magician Roy Horn, of the Siegfried and Roy duo, has died of complications from COVID-19.

23 hours ago