Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio said there's "tremendous concern" about pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which scientists suspect may be related to COVID-19. He also discussed social distancing ambassadors and enforcement, among other topics.

27 minutes ago

Connecticut Prepares For Phased ReopeningAs Connecticut gets set to reopen some businesses, New Yorkers are wondering what the means for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's frequently discussed regional approach to reopening. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/10 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

3 hours ago

LI Community Launches 'Bingo For A Cause'A Long Island community has come up with a creative way to pass the time and raise money during the pandemic. They're playing virtual bingo, and on Saturday, a big Hollywood star from Syosset called the numbers; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 9 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Daughter Of LI Nurse Recovering From COVID-19 Arranges Surprise Caravan To Show SupportA mother and daughter on Long Island were both on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as nurses before each contracted the disease.

12 hours ago

Georgia Attorney General To Look Into How Ahmaud Arbery Case Was Handled 'From The Outset'Investigators in Georgia are reviewing new video from the neighborhood where an unarmed black man was shot to death while jogging in February; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.

12 hours ago

Snow, Hail Fall Across Tri-State AreaSaturday saw the latest spring snowfall in over 40 years.

12 hours ago

NASCAR Driver Daniel Suarez Talks Upcoming Cup Series Race, Coronavirus Safety ProtocolsNASCAR driver Daniel Suarez spoke to CBS2's Steve Overmyer about the protocols NASCAR has created to make next weekend's race safe for the teams.

14 hours ago

UFC Fighter Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Event To Go OnAfter more than a month-long hiatus, a professional sport returns to action Saturday; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/9 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 9 at 6 p.m.

17 hours ago

4,000 Elmhurst Hospital Employees Get Free VacationsStaff members at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens have given so much during the coronavirus pandemic, and now they're getting a little something back.

17 hours ago

Strangers Donate To GoFundMe To Help Man Pay For TombstoneStrangers are coming together in an act of kindness to help one man say a final goodbye to his father; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

17 hours ago

Police Searching For 4 Teens Who Burglarized Bronx SchoolPolice are searching for a group of teens who burglarized a school in the Bronx.

17 hours ago

Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell Passes Away At 59Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records, has died.

17 hours ago

Rock And Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At Age 87Rock and roll legend and pioneer Little Richard has died.

17 hours ago

New York State Program Helps Provide Food For Queens CommunityPeople struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic lined up to receive hot meals being handed out in Queens on Saturday. A new state program is helping provide food for a community; CBS2's Cory James reports.

17 hours ago

Trace Of Snow Falls In Central Park, Tying Record For Latest SnowfallA trace of snow fell in Central Park on Saturday, tying the record for the latest snowfall since 1977.

17 hours ago

NYPD Limiting Capacity At Some City ParksThe NYPD is limiting capacity at some city parks this weekend to enforce social distancing and help curb the spread of the coronavirus; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

17 hours ago

FDA Approves First Antigen Test For CoronavirusFederal regulators have approved a new type of test for COVID-19 that could be the key to reopening the country.

17 hours ago

Some Connecticut Businesses Receive Green Light To Reopen May 20Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the reopening of New York will be a tri-state effort, but Connecticut and New Jersey could reopen sooner and in different ways; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

17 hours ago

3 New York Children Die From Illness Possibly Linked To CoronavirusThree children have died in New York from a mysterious illness that is believed to be linked to the coronavirus.

17 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Shares The Latest COVID-19 Numbers From New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy updates the latest coronavirus statistics from New Jersey on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

21 hours ago

Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Gives An Update On New Plans For COVID-19 TestingGov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday a new partnership with Northwell Health to start using churches in low-income communities for testing people for COVID-19.

23 hours ago