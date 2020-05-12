Tuesday's Social Media RoundupCBS2's Reena Roy has a look at some of the stories making people smile on social media.

4 hours ago

Photo Shows Packed United FlightA California doctor tweeted a troubling photo of a packed United Airlines flight from New York to San Francisco.

4 hours ago

Tri-State Leaders Share Reopening SpecificsToday we expect to hear more from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about his plan to reopen the Garden State. It comes as parts of New York are getting ready to reopen Friday. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Bright And BreezyCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn is calling for a chilly start to your Tuesday.

11 hours ago

N.J. Residents Not Sure If They'll Ever Get Unemployment Benefits From StateCBS2's Jessica Layton speaks to one woman who filed for her benefits weeks ago, yet hasn't seen a single penny.

11 hours ago

Apparent Home Invasion On Staten Island Leaves 2 DeadAnother person was critically wounded, police said. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

11 hours ago

White House Mandates Masks For West Wing StaffersAfter weeks of not doing so, despite the coronavirus outbreak, the White House on Monday instituted the mask policy. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

11 hours ago

Taxi Industry Taking A Beating, Drivers Worried About The FutureWith ridership down 90%, the New York City taxi industry, including for-hire drivers, have real concerns about what will happen when the city does begin to reopen. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

11 hours ago

New York State Inches Closer To Regions ReopeningNorthern parts of the state have already reached the benchmarks needed to restart the economy, but New York City isn't there yet. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

11 hours ago

Max Minute: Pulse Oximeter Helping As Indicator Of Potential COVID PneumoniaThere is a simple device that can detect this drop in blood-oxygen well before you start getting out of breath. It’s a fingertip gadget called a pulse oximeter, reports CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez.

15 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio: MTA Subway Shutdown Working, City Making Progress Getting Homeless To Accept ServicesThousands of homeless people have been moved from packed shelters and shutdown subway trains into hotels all throughout the city. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

15 hours ago

Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome A Greater Threat To Children Than First ThoughtWith 93 cases known across New York, physicians are increasingly concerned about a rare disease that seems to follow in children exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

15 hours ago

My Story: Stony Brook University Hospital Launches Initiative To Connect Nurses, PatientsA new initiative is helping healthcare providers at Stony Brook University Hospital learn more about their patients, even as they are intubated and unable to speak. CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/11 Monday Night ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Expect to see storms into the evening, then turning cold and drier until the end of the week.

16 hours ago

Remembering Jerry StillerComedy veteran Jerry Stiller, who launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s and reemerged four decades later as the hysterically high-strung Frank Costanza on the smash television show “Seinfeld,” died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced Monday.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus And Grades: Students Worried New School System Hurts Their FuturesHigh-achieving students in New York City are concerned the Department of Education’s new grading policy will prevent them from getting accepted into the school of their choice. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Memoriam: Learning Champions Taiwo Ishola Amusa And Tammy HendriksCBS2 remembers two people who championed education and learning for future generations. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Vaccine: What Would You Risk To Take A Fast Shortcut?The only way a coronavirus vaccine can be ready with a year or so is by taking significant, possibly risky shortcuts. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus 'Patient Zero,' New Rochelle Both Recovering From Early Dark Days Of PandemicLawrence Garbuz was plunged into the pandemic spotlight last March by becoming "patient zero" in New Rochelle, N.Y. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports on how he and his community are doing now.

16 hours ago

New Jersey Clarified Status Of 'Wave Parades' Amid Coronavirus Shutdown"Wave parades" have suddenly become the way to celebrate in the age of COVID-19 for birthdays and other occasions. The parades are often led by police and other first responders. Some schools were planning on using wave parades to celebrate seniors, but New Jersey state police rained on the students' parades. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

16 hours ago

New Jersey Seeking SMART Funds To Help With ‘Getting Our Lives Back’New Jersey’s senior senator joined the governor’s daily COVID-19 briefing to address the big question so many Garden State residents want to know: When will New Jersey reopen?

17 hours ago

Alternate Side Parking Rules Suspended For Another Week, But Big Cleaning On TheWayAlternate side parking will again be suspended until Sunday, but a week of cleaning to make up for past time is on the way. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

17 hours ago

Coronavirus In New York City: Mayor Creates Small Business COVID-19 Recovery ChiefMayor Bill de Blasio says New York City’s coronavirus indicators continue to show “much better news” and “much bigger progress.” CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

17 hours ago