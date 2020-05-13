Giants Rookies Join Online Meetings, Jets Draft Pick Virtually Visits Children's HospitalThe Giants and the rest of the NFL are continuing to operate during this virtual off-season; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

3 hours ago

NYC High Schoolers Send Handwritten 'Thank You' Notes To Health Care WorkersTwo New York City high schoolers are going old school to thank health care workers in a big way, and the teens are hoping others will want to help spread the gratitude; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

3 hours ago

Police Investigating Mysterious Death Of Berkeley College Adjunct ProfessorPolice in Westchester County are looking into the mysterious death of a teacher from Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

LI Man Sets Up Light Display In Yard To Bring Joy Amid Coronavirus PandemicLight displays are usually reserved for the holidays, but one man in Deer Park, Long Island, is using his front yard to spread joy during this pandemic; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

3 hours ago

Nurses Tell Stories From Front Lines Of Coronavirus Pandemic In Mount Sinai PodcastA podcast from Mount Sinai Health System uses first-person accounts to shed light on just how much nurses give of themselves every day in the fight against the coronavirus; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/13 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 13 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Bagpipers Part Of Parade For Nassau County Hospital WorkersBagpipers were part of a parade outside Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Max Minute: Can Sweat Transmit The Coronavirus?How can you safely stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

When Will Disinfectant Wipes, Sanitizers Return To Store Shelves?Household essentials like disinfectant wipes and sanitizers have been hard to find since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. What started with hoarding is now an international supply issue; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

How Can Gym Members Get Out Of Their Contracts During The Coronavirus Shutdown?Gyms across the tri-state area are preparing to reopen once they get the green light, but what if you want out of your contract? CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

Are Tri-State Area Leaders Being Tested For The Coronavirus?After members of the White House staff tested positive for the coronavirus, there are questions over whether our local elected leaders are being tested; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

New York State Partners With Churches To Increase Coronavirus TestingFrom new coronavirus cases to deaths, communities of color and the poor are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the state is partnering with churches to help increase testing; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Remembering Gary Walker And Dr. James MahoneyWe continue our series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Moore introduces us to two public servants who put family and community above everything else.

3 hours ago

Union Caravan Thanks Health Care WorkersA day-long caravan to thank New York City hospital workers kicked off in Queens on Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

Construction Worker Killed After Fire Extinguisher ExplodesA construction worker is dead after a fire extinguisher exploded at a work site in Chelsea.

4 hours ago

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Fatally Shooting Childhood Friend On Long IslandPolice on Long Island reveal an off-duty NYPD officer shot his childhood friend Christopher Curro several times in the head; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect Behind Random Stabbing In BrooklynA 60-year-old man was attacked while simply walking down the street in Brooklyn.

4 hours ago

New York City Council Passes Series Of Bill Promising Relief For Restaurants, Small BusinessesHelp may be on the way for restaurants and small businesses struggling in New York City. A series of bills passed the City Council on Wednesday afternoon, promising some relief; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

4 hours ago

Hundreds Of Thousands Of NJ Residents Still Waiting For Unemployment ChecksAs states look at slowly reopening the economy, some residents are still waiting for financial relief. Hundreds of thousands of people haven't received unemployment checks in New Jersey; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

NJ Governor Announces New Plan For Retail Stores, Non-Essential ConstructionNew Jersey is taking a big step toward getting the economy back up and running. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that non-essential construction will begin next week, along with a new plan for retail stores; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo's Daily Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo gives latest update on coronavirus and reopening New York State.

8 hours ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus UpdateMayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday there are now 82 confirmed cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

9 hours ago

Deadly Shooting Outside Farmingdale HomeNassau County police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a home in Farmingdale.

14 hours ago

Random Stabbing On Brooklyn SidewalkPolice are searching for a suspect in what appears to be a random stabbing in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

15 hours ago