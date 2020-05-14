Police Unions Call For Health Commissioner To Be FiredThe PBA, detectives union and sergeants union are calling for New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot to be fired.

2 hours ago

MTA Chair On Future Of Social DistancingThe future of mass transit could end up chancing permanently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

4 hours ago

Thursday's Social Media RoundupFrom favorite fairy tales to fashion, people are putting their own spin on ways to promote social distancing. CBS2's Reena Roy has today's social media roundup.

4 hours ago

New Jobless Numbers Released TodayJobless numbers will be released this morning and they're expected to show that millions more Americans have filed for unemployment. It comes as many across this area are still waiting for their first unemployment check to arrive. CBS2's John Dias reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Mild DayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Childhood Friend On Long IslandPolice on Long Island reveal an off-duty NYPD officer shot his childhood friend Christopher Curro several times in the head; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

9 hours ago

Students Across Country Start Petitions Against Virtual CommencementsThis graduation season, students everywhere are preparing for virtual commencements, but some are pressing for the real thing, saying there's really no substitute; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

10 hours ago

Giants' Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Discuss Challenges Of Virtual Off-Season ProgramTwo of the Giants' young superstars discuss the challenges of virtual training camp with CBS2's Otis Livingston.

10 hours ago

Interest In Buying, Renting Homes In NYC Suburbs Spikes Amid Coronavirus PandemicAs many city dwellers ride out the coronavirus pandemic in their apartments, there's a sudden rush on real estate in the suburbs; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/13 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 13 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Deer Spotted In Marcus Garvey Park In HarlemPolice responded to reports of a deer in Harlem on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

MTA CEO Addresses How Coronavirus Pandemic Could Transform Mass TransitThe coronavirus pandemic could end up transforming the way we take mass transit.

10 hours ago

Commissioner Shea Defends NYPD Against Racism AllegationsThe police commissioner is responding to accusations that the NYPD has a racial double standard in enforcing social distancing.

10 hours ago

Coronavirus Survivor Plasma In High Demand To Help PatientsA treatment to fight the Spanish Flu a century ago is now a weapon in the battle against the coronavirus, but does it work? CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

10 hours ago

New York City Council Passes Bills To Help Small BusinessesThe New York City Council passed a series of bills Wednesday to help small businesses.

10 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Offers Update On New York Regional ReopeningGov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update Wednesday on how close parts of New York State are to reopening.

10 hours ago

3-Year-Old Recovering From Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory SyndromeA 3-year-old girl in New Jersey is home recovering from the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which doctors say is linked to COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

More Kids Diagnosed With Syndrome Possibly Linked To COVID-19The number of children diagnosed with an illness possibly linked to the coronavirus is growing; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

12 hours ago

Giants Rookies Join Online Meetings, Jets Draft Pick Virtually Visits Children's HospitalThe Giants and the rest of the NFL are continuing to operate during this virtual off-season; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

15 hours ago

NYC High Schoolers Send Handwritten 'Thank You' Notes To Health Care WorkersTwo New York City high schoolers are going old school to thank health care workers in a big way, and the teens are hoping others will want to help spread the gratitude; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

15 hours ago

Police Investigating Mysterious Death Of Berkeley College Adjunct ProfessorPolice in Westchester County are looking into the mysterious death of a teacher from Brooklyn.

16 hours ago

LI Man Sets Up Light Display In Yard To Bring Joy Amid Coronavirus PandemicLight displays are usually reserved for the holidays, but one man in Deer Park, Long Island, is using his front yard to spread joy during this pandemic; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

16 hours ago

Nurses Tell Stories From Front Lines Of Coronavirus Pandemic In Mount Sinai PodcastA podcast from Mount Sinai Health System uses first-person accounts to shed light on just how much nurses give of themselves every day in the fight against the coronavirus; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/13 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 13 at 5 p.m.

16 hours ago