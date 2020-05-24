Groups Of 10 Permitted As Gov. Cuomo Eases Restrictions On Social Gatherings In New YorkGov. Andrew Cuomo is easing restrictions on social gatherings across New York state. Groups of 10 people or fewer are allowed, but there are some rules to follow. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Sunday Afternoon May 24 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesSunday started off with a cooler-than-normal start. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day, though we'll still remain a few degrees below normal, at around 68 for a high.

3 hours ago

'Def Poetry Jam' Live Streams Benefit Performances"Def Poetry Jam" returned to an online audience Saturday.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 23 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

NY Times Lists 1,000 COVID-19 Victims On Sunday's Front PageSunday's New York Times will be an emotional reminder of where we are in the coronavirus pandemic.

12 hours ago

Queens Residents Want Lifeguards On Duty To Prevent Drownings Despite No Swimming MandateSwimming is off limits at city beaches, but residents in Queens are demanding lifeguards be put on duty anyway after a man drowned Friday at Rockaway Beach; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

12 hours ago

Bathing Advisory Issued For 18 Nassau County BeachesNassau County is warning people to avoid swimming at more than a dozen beaches due to high bacteria levels from the heavy rain.

12 hours ago

Some New Yorkers Say They're Not Ready For Gatherings Despite Eased RestrictionsGov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order allows New Yorkers to have small holiday weekend get-togethers, but the city says sidewalk parties will not be tolerated; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/23 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 23 at 5 p.m.

17 hours ago

Eid al-Fitr Marks End Of Muslim Holiday RamadanSaturday is Eid al-Fitr. The holiday marks the end of the month-long Ramadan.

17 hours ago

President Trump Wants Churches Reopened, Calls Them 'Essential'Cardinal Timothy Dolan reacted Saturday to President Donald Trump's push for house of worship to reopen.

17 hours ago

New Yorkers Create Group To Help Feed Health Care Heroes Working Overnight ShiftsGenerous food deliveries have been arriving at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, but one group is focusing its effort on those in New York who may not get to enjoy those donations -- those who work the late night shift; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

17 hours ago

1 Dead, 7 Injured After House Fire In Newark, New JerseyA fatal fire is under investigation in Newark.

17 hours ago

NJ Hospital Recovering From Coronavirus Pandemic, Ready For Elective SurgeriesHoly Name Medical Center was considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey, but now it's down to just a few patients; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

17 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Tours New COVID-19 Testing Site In ManhattanMayor Bill de Blasio visited a new COVID-19 testing site in Manhattan on Saturday.

17 hours ago

Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In New York Drops Below 100The number of single-day coronavirus deaths in New York State dropped below 100 for the first time since March.

17 hours ago

Socially Distant Memorial Day Weekend At Jersey Shore Kicks Off With Bad WeatherBad weather coupled with the coronavirus pandemic made the first day of Memorial Day weekend very unusual at many beaches and boardwalks along the Jersey Shore; CBS2's Cory James reports.

17 hours ago

Some Say New Executive Order Allowing Gatherings Could Put People At RiskA Friday night executive order from Gov. Cuomo now allows gatherings of up to 10 people anywhere in New York, but some are calling the move shocking, saying it could put people at risk; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

17 hours ago

Laptops, iPhones, Cleaning Supplies Stolen From Bronx Community CenterTwo men are wanted in connection to a burglary at a Bronx community center. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

19 hours ago

Police: Man Accused Of Snatching $3,400 Chain At Bronx Subway StationPolice are trying to find a man accused of stealing another man's chain at a Bronx subway station on May 16, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

19 hours ago

Celebrating The Senior Class: Alexandria Saladino, Austin Smith, Bill HendershotWe are congratulating high school seniors who are missing out on some big events due to COVID-19. This campaign is an effort to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements. If you are interested, see CBSNewYork.com/seniors

