Former Giants Wide Receiver Victor Cruz Helps Provide Chromebooks For Paterson StudentsVictor Cruz continues to give back to the community. On Tuesday, the Super Bowl champ and Paterson native teamed up to provide 100 Chromebooks for Paterson Public School students; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

4 hours ago

Local Leaders Want Woman In Viral Central Park Confrontation To Be ChargedThere are calls for charges to be filed against Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911, falsely accusing an African-American man of threatening her in Central Park; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Larry Kramer, LGBTQ Icon And Activist, Dies At Age 84Larry Kramer, an icon in the LGBTQ community, has died at the age of 84; CBS2's Lisa Rozner looks back on his remarkable life.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Drivers Hit With Toll HikesNew Jersey is still slowly reopening, but as many people struggle to recover from the health and economic disaster caused by the pandemic, they're also getting hit with toll hikes; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

COVID-19 Patient Who Delivered Baby In A Coma Over 2 Months Early Takes Daughter HomeA mother in a coma with COVID-19 gave birth to a baby more than two months early, and on Wednesday, mom was able to take her daughter home; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Farmers Getting Creative To Keep Fresh Fruits, Vegetables FlowingThe coronavirus pandemic has forced local farmers to get creative to keep fresh fruits and veggies flowing; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/27 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 27 at 5 p.m.

4 hours ago

Virtual Babysitters Help Keep Kids Entertained While Parents Are Working From HomeKids are learning at home and parents are working from home because the coronavirus pandemic. The combination can make the daily routine rough, so virtual babysitting service are lightening the load; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

Should Restaurants Reopen Their Dining Rooms?Many restaurants are once again reopening for table service, but coronavirus has fundamentally changed the calculus of eating out. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Police Search For Suspects Behind Queens Burglary SpreePolice are searching for suspects behind a burglary spree in Queens.

4 hours ago

Remembering Levester Thompson Jr. And Charles BirchWe continue our series honoring the lives of those who have died from the coronavirus. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge remembers two Staten Island men who cared deeply about their communities and families.

5 hours ago

CDC: Antibody Tests Might Be Wrong Up To 50% Of The TimeNew guidance from the CDC raises questions about the accuracy of antibody tests for COVID-19.

5 hours ago

Max Minute: How Can You Prevent Skin Irritation From Wearing A Face Mask?While health experts say wearing a mask is a necessity to protect against COVID-19, it can take a toll on your skin; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has some ideas on what can help.

5 hours ago

Long Island Courthouses Opening Friday For Limited FunctionsLong Island's courthouses will be open on Friday for the first time since the shutdown, but for very limited functions. The lockdown has left cases across the state frozen in time; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

5 hours ago

Andy Byford, Ex-NYC Transit Chief, To Lead London TransportFormer Transit Authority President Andy Byford has a new job -- running London's transport system.

5 hours ago

MTA Expects Ridership To Rise As NYC Starts ReopeningNew York City is close to meeting all seven benchmarks to begin Phase 1 of reopening the economy. Once that happens, the MTA expects ridership to rise; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

5 hours ago

Siena Poll Shows New Yorkers Are Worried About ReopeningAs more communities take steps toward reopening, a new survey shows many New Yorkers are worried about precautions.

5 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Meets With President Trump To Discuss Infrastructure Projects, More AidGov. Andrew Cuomo went to Washington with a double-barreled agenda. He wants President Donald Trump to approve billions of dollars in infrastructure projects to jump start the economy. He also needs congressional approval for more aid to prevent painful cuts; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

5 hours ago

NYC Business Owners Reopen Early, Defying State OrdersAs parts of the tri-state area begin to reopen, businesses across New York City are getting antsy. Some are defying state orders and opening anyway; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

Minneapolis Leaders Call For Criminal Charges In Connection To George Floyd's DeathThere are new calls for criminal charges against at least one police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, who appeared to be suffocated during an arrest in Minnesota; Jeff Pegues reports for CBS2.

5 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo said “we’re transitioning to a new chapter on reopening” after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

8 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily coronavirus briefing in New York City.

11 hours ago

NJTA Expected To Approve Toll HikeThe New Jersey Turnpike Authority is expected to approve new toll increase for the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

16 hours ago

Cuomo, Trump To Talk InfrastructureGov. Andrew Cuomo will talk infrastructure spending when he meets with President Donald Trump today at the White House.

16 hours ago