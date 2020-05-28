Protesters In Union Square Call For Justice For George FloydA large Black Lives Matter protest took place in Union Square on Thursday. Protesters called for justice for George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Coronavirus Pandemic Creates Particular Challenges For Individuals With Hearing LossThe challenges of the coronavirus pandemic extend to everyone, including those with hearing loss. Masks are cutting off some of their ability to communicate; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Ambulance Crews From Around The Country Head Back HomeThe ambulance crews from around the country who answered New York's call for help at the height of the coronavirus crisis got a grateful send-off Thursday.

HUD Gives NYCHA $167M To Help Protect Tenants from COVID-19The federal government says it's given $167 million to the New York City Housing Authority to help protect residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

NYC Restaurant, Bar Owners Want To Know When They Can ReopenRestaurant and bar owners are begging for Mayor Bill de Blasio to let them open; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Crowds Gather In Union Square To Protest Police Violence In Response To George Floyd's DeathA large protest against police violence took place in Union Square on Thursday.

Long Island Family Comes Up With Creative Way To Hug Loved OnesA Long Island family figured out a creative way to hug their loved ones after weeks apart; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/28 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 28 at 5 p.m.

Summer Camps Play It Safe, Offer Virtual Alternative For KidsAs parts of the tri-state area begin easing up on restrictions and reopening economies, many parents are hoping summer camps will reopen as well, but some programs aren't taking any chances; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

New Software Helps NYPD Sanitize Police CruisersThe NYPD is trying out new software developed to help sanitize police cruisers. It involves heating up the vehicles to kill germs; Kris Van Cleave reports for CBS2.

Phase 1 Reopening Limitations Hurting Some Struggling Westchester County BusinessesThe retail scene in Westchester County is recovering, but slowly. The limitations of Phase 1 are working for some, but others won't recover until even more restrictions are lifted; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Videos Showing Racially Charged Incidents Are Taking An Emotional Toll On AmericansThis week, there have been reports on two high-profile racially charged incidents, and for many people, the disturbing videos are taking an emotional toll; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Remembering Kiymet Dogan And Eduardo OchoaTonight we honor the people we've lost in the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Jessica Moore remembers two grandparents who dedicated their lives to family.

Exclusive: Man Recovering After Being Hit By Falling Tree Says He And His Friends Are Lucky To Be AliveFour people are recovering after a huge tree limb crashed down on them in Riverside Park. One of them spoke exclusively with CBS2's Alice Gainer.

UConn Senior Accused In Double Murder Arrested In MarylandPeter Manfredonia, the college student wanted for two murders in Connecticut, is in custody in Maryland and awaiting extradition.

Eric Garner's Family Travels To Minneapolis To Demand Justice For George Floyd's DeathThe family of Eric Garner traveled from Staten Island to Minneapolis on Thursday, demanding justice for the death of George Floyd; Jeff Pegues reports for CBS2.

Trump Signs Executive Order To Reduce Legal Protections For Social Media PlatformsDays after Twitter started fact-checking him, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reduce legal protections for social media platforms; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

Nassau County Pilot Program Will Allow Streets To Close For Businesses, CustomersNassau County is moving to help its communities recover by allowing streets to close so businesses can spread out; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Cuomo: Businesses Can Insist Customers Wear MasksAs businesses across New York start to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will sign an executive order allowing business owners the right to refuse entry to anyone not wearing a face mask.

Government Distributing Federal Stimulus Money With Prepaid Debit CardsHas an unsolicited debit card arrived in your mail? Don't be so quick to discard it as a scam because the government is distributing federal stimulus money this way. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on that along with the latest unemployment numbers.

Staten Island Tanning Salon Owner Opens For Business Against State OrdersThere was a showdown on Staten Island on Thursday, where the owner of a tanning salon ignored Mayor Bill de Blasio's edict to stay closed. Police showed up, but so did hundreds of other business owners who say they've had enough; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy's Daily Coronavirus Briefing: May 28, 2020The governor provides an update on the pandemic and discusses progress being made by the Department of Labor on the unemployment benefits front.

Conn. State Police Discuss Arrest Of UConn Student Accused Of 2 MurdersConnecticut State Police gave an update to discuss the arrest of Peter Manfredonia, the University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people and kidnapping a third.

Gov. Cuomo's Daily Coronavirus Press Conference: May 28, 2020The governor provides the latest update on the virus pandemic and New York's reopening.

