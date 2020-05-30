Elected Officials Say NYPD Officer Should Face Charges Over Shoving Incident Caught On VideoA growing number of elected officials say an NYPD officer should face charges over a shoving incident that was caught on video.

14 minutes ago

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On George Floyd ProtestsPublic Advocate Jumaane Williams held a news conference to discuss George Floyd protests and police response to them, calling for the police to back off while people gather to express their grief and anger.

33 minutes ago

More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And ManhattanThe NYPD is reporting more than 200 protest-related arrests following sometimes violent demonstrations in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

54 minutes ago

New York Weather: 5/30 CBS2 Saturday Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 29 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Whale Spotted In Shrewsbury RiverA whale is getting a lot of attention in New Jersey.

11 hours ago

Connecticut Casinos Plan To ReopenIn Connecticut, two major casinos are reopening Saturday despite pushback from Gov. Ned Lamont.

11 hours ago

President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health OrganizationPresident Donald Trump announced Friday the U.S. is pulling out of the World Health Organization.

11 hours ago

NJ Child Care Services Allowed To Reopen In JuneNew Jersey took a big step Friday as Gov. Phil Murphy announced child care services can open in about two weeks. It's a huge relief to families who have been trying to juggle work and restless kids; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

Protests Continue Across Country Following Arrest Of Minneapolis Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George FloydDemonstrators in Minneapolis and St. Paul defied a curfew Friday, at times clashing with police after charges were filed against the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

11 hours ago

Thousands March Across NYC To Protest Death Of George FloydProtests broke out across Manhattan and Brooklyn on Friday night as thousands of demonstrators called for justice for George Floyd and other victims of police violence; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

12 hours ago

Montclair Restaurant Owner Donates Meals To Nonprofit While Struggling To Stay OpenA Montclair restaurant owner struggling to save his business has found a way to give back in a big way; CBS2's Cory James reports.

16 hours ago

Protesters Gather Outside Barclays Center Over George Floyd's DeathA large crowd gathered outside the Barclays Center for a protest over the death of George Floyd; Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

16 hours ago

Family Members Who Have Lost Loved Ones To COVID-19 Report Missing BelongingsSome family members who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are now dealing with more pain. Their loved ones' cherished belongings they had with them at hospitals are getting lost or stolen; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

16 hours ago

Minneapolis Police Officer Charged With Murder, Manslaughter In George Floyd's DeathThe murder charges against the Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck until he lost consciousness are considered unprecedented; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

16 hours ago

Arrests Made During George Floyd Protests In New York CityNow that one officer has been arrested in the death of George Floyd, demonstrators upset over police violence are taking to the streets in Manhattan and Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

17 hours ago

A Look Back At This Week's Stories: May 29, 2020Here's a look back at this week and the people coming together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

17 hours ago

Snapshot NY: Motorcycle Community Pitching In To Help Health Care WorkersPeople are pitching in to help health care workers in unusual but helpful ways. That includes the city's motorcycle community; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/29 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 29 at 5 p.m.

17 hours ago

New York Parents, Students Push For In-Person GraduationsNew Jersey granted permission for in-person graduations in July. Now there's a push for similar action in New York; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

17 hours ago

Popular Connecticut Zoo Ready To Open With New Safety Changes In PlaceIn Connecticut, outdoor cultural institutions were allowed to open May 20, but with so many precautions necessary, many are just now ready to welcome visitors, including a popular zoo; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

17 hours ago

Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Ready To ReopenThe Six Flags Wild Safari drive-thru in Jackson, New Jersey, will welcome back visitors Saturday.

17 hours ago

Rally Held In NYC Over Death Of George FloydNew Yorkers protesting over the death of George Floyd have made their way into Brooklyn; Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

17 hours ago

Demanding Answers: What Are Leaders Doing To Make Sure Travelers Arriving In U.S. Don't Have Coronavirus?CBS2 has learned some of the same international flights that are being blamed for the explosion of the coronavirus in our area are still operating, so what are leaders doing to prevent another outbreak? CBS2's Lisa Rozner is demanding answers.

17 hours ago