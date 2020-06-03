Thousands March Through NYC For Seventh Day Of Protests Over George Floyd’s Death, Police BrutalityProtesters were on the move in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. While the tone of the demonstrations has become more peaceful, the message remains the same: police brutality must stop now; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Former Rutgers Football Player Eric LeGrand Reacts To Nationwide ProtestsFormer Rutgers Football Player Eric LeGrand who was paralyzed on the field reacts to protests and calls for justice. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

2 hours ago

'There Was A Lot Of Emotions On The Grounds': Belmont Park Reopens, Sports Return To New York For First Time In 80 DaysFor the first time in 80 days, sports are back in New York as Belmont Park officially reopened. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

2 hours ago

Sen. Gillibrand To Introduce Bill Banning Police ChokeholdsSen. Gillibrand plans to introduce bill banning police chokeholds and maneuvers that restrict oxygen flow.

2 hours ago

NYPD: Officers Shot And Killed Suspect In BrooklynNYPD says officers shot and killed suspect in Brooklyn while responding to reports of shots fired. Police say the suspect repeatedly ignored orders to drop his weapon.

2 hours ago

Update: Teen Connected To Death Of Tessa Majors Pleads Guilty To RobberyA 13-year-old suspect connected to the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in Morningside Park pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in the case.

2 hours ago

High Schools In Connecticut Will Be Able To Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremonies In JulyGovernor Ned Lamont announced high schools in Connecticut can begin holding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in July.

3 hours ago

As New York City Begins To Reopen Next Week, All Eyes Will Be On Efficiency Of Hired Contact TracersA key to New York City’s reopening Monday will be its ability to test and trace people recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. That will help stop the spread and the city said it’s already seeing success, but that’s not without controversy. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

Connecticut Governor Announces State Will Help Residents Who Cannot Get Federal Coronavirus AssistanceConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont announces residents, including undocumented immigrants, who cannot get federal help for coronavirus testing and treatments will get help from state.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Makes Recommendations To Improve State's Long-Term Healthcare FacilitiesAn Independent review found nursing homes were under prepared for the coronavirus outbreak.

3 hours ago

Salon Owners Offer Free Haircuts To Healthcare WorkersCBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports salon owners are now coming together to bring a sense of normalcy back to healthcare workers.

3 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo: Outdoor Dining Allowed In Phase Two Of ReopeningGovernor Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed in phase two of state's reopening plan.

3 hours ago

Max Minute: Other Health Problems Caused By COVID-19CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports health problems caused by coronavirus include strokes and other symptoms.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Memoriam: Remembering Bronx Teacher Dr. Noel LawsonCBS2 is continuing its series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu remembers a Bronx teacher who taught everyone around him to dream big and explore the world.

3 hours ago

Long Island Protesters Demand Justice For George FloydDemonstrators in Hempstead Village on Wednesday told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan their protests are necessary to fight systemic racism and promote unity.

3 hours ago

New Rochelle Police Keep Respectful Distance From Peaceful ProtestersCBS2’s Tony Aiello reports New Rochelle Police have been keeping an eye on the demonstrators from a distance, in an effort to respect the peace while watching for potential signs of trouble.

3 hours ago

Faithful Come Together To Lift Spirits In East Orange, NJPeople of all faiths came together to pray in the parking lot of East Orange Campus High School on Wednesday. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

Amid New York City Violence, Manhattan DA Vance Asks Gov. Cuomo To Suspend Bail Reform RulesWith rioting and looting still rocking the city, the Manhattan district attorney has reopened the bail reform debate. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

3 hours ago

de Blasio Unveils MTA Safety Plan As City Prepares For ReopeningMayor de Blasio unveils safety plan as reopening nears and workers prepare to take subways and buses to work once again. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Property Damage Reported After Rough Weather In New JerseyFast-moving, strong storms swept through parts of the tri-state area Wednesday afternoon. The winds were fierce at the Jersey Shore, causing some damage; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Hopes For Safe Protests After He Says NYPD Made Good ProgressMayor Bill de Blasio is hoping for an even safer night across New York City. He says the NYPD made good progress Tuesday night to curb violence; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Four Former Police Officers Now Charged In George Floyd's DeathThe remaining three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been arrested and charged, and the first officer arrested is facing more serious charges; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Media Briefing On George Floyd Protests And Coronavirus Pandemic: June 3, 2020The governor discusses the NYPD's performance on Tuesday night and the need for protesters to do so safely amid the pandemic.

7 hours ago