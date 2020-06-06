Citywide Curfew To Continue Saturday And Sunday Night, Will End Monday MorningThe mayor imposed the curfew in response to looting and violence that followed protests over the death of George Floyd.

1 Dead In Police-Involved Shooting In New RochelleA man has died in a police-involved shooting in New Rochelle. CBS2'S Cindy Hsu reports.

3 NYPD Members Suspended Or Transferred Over Viral Protest VideosThe NYPD officer seen in a viral video shoving a woman to the ground during protests over the death of George Floyd has been suspended without pay. Another was transferred. An officer involved in a separate incident was also suspended. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Rain Doesn't Stop Protesters From Gathering For Ninth Consecutive NightDemonstrations continued in New York City Friday over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota. The NYPD reported 40 arrests during the protest, a big drop from previous nights. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

New York Weather: 6/6 Saturday Afternoon CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

NFL Apologizes, Says They Stand With The Black CommunityThe NFL is apologizing for how it has dealt with player protests; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

George Floyd's Death Restarts Conversations Black Parents Are Forced To Have With ChildrenThe death of George Floyd is restarting conversations all black parents are forced to have with their children -- like how to interact with police -- and no one is exempt; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 5 at 11 p.m.

Health Care Workers Voice Support For Protesters Through 'White Coats For Black Lives' MovementMedical professionals are showing their support for protesters, saying it's time to recognize racism as a threat to the health and well-being of people of color; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Joe Biden Clinches Democratic Nomination For PresidentFormer Vice President Joe Biden has secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

Unemployment Rate Drops Unexpectedly For First Time Since Coronavirus Pandemic BeganThere was a surprising drop in the unemployment rate Friday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

57 Buffalo PD Officers Leave Unit After SuspensionsIn Buffalo, 57 officers withdrew from a volunteer tactical unit, but did not resign from the department, in protest of two officers' suspension.

Rain Doesn't Stop Thousands From Protesting Peacefully In NYCA light rain didn't stop people from gathering for a ninth consecutive night of protests against police brutality; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Former Rutgers Football Player LeGrand Continues Annual 5KFormer Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand is not letting coronavirus stop him from continuing the annual Walk To Believe 5K. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Tonight's Forecast From CBS2Lonnie Quinn has tonight's updated forecast

Elective Surgeries To Resume At Mt. Sinai HospitalsNew York State approves return of elective surgeries at mt. sinai health system hospitals.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Proposes Series Of Police ReformsNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposes police reforms under "Say Their Name" agenda.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Makes Historic Nomination To State Supreme CourtGov. Phil Murphy nominates first black woman to state supreme court.

New Jersey Moving Forward With ReopeningNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says state will continue path to reopening after announcing coronavirus deaths surpassed 12,000 statewide.

Parents Of Disabled Children Push For Return Of In-Person ProgramsParents of children with disabilities say there have been no discussions of restarting in-person special needs programs. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Connecticut To Begin Phase Two Reopening Earlier Than ExpectedConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced phase two reopening will begin in June 17th.

Members Of Buffalo Emergency Response Team Resign57 members of Buffalo's emergency response team resign amid criminal investigation into video of officer shoving 75-year-old protester.

A Look Back At Some Memorable Moments From The WeekSigns of hope and other memorable moments from the week on the road to recovery.

Basketball Coach Aims To Grow Sport Via Zoom As Young Athletes Are Stuck At HomeCBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports Coach Chiene Joy Jones is making a push to empower a younger audience: 5-to-9-year-old girls.

