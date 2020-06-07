Video Shows SUV Driving Into A Group Of Protesters On Bikes In BrooklynIt happened Saturday night near Brooklyn Avenue and St. John's Place in Crown Heights.

16 minutes ago

Mayor De Blasio Lifts Curfew In New York CityMayor Bill de Blasio has lifted the curfew in New York City one day early following days and nights of peaceful protests. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

31 minutes ago

New York Weather: 6/7 Sunday Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

56 minutes ago

Reimagining Education: Child Care Centers Worried About Funding For ReopeningAs New York City prepares for Phase 1 of reopening Monday, there's concern among some parents returning to work that there will be fewer places offering child care; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 6 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Marches Over George Floyd's Death Continue For Second Weekend Across The U.S.Another memorial took place for George Floyd in North Carolina on Saturday. As family members grieved, marches around the country continued; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

10 hours ago

New Video Shows Suspect Wanted For Police Vehicle FireThere's more video from the NYPD that shows a suspect wanted for arson.

10 hours ago

NYPD Releases Video Of Stabbing Of Officer In BrooklynThe NYPD has released video of an officer being stabbed in Brooklyn.

10 hours ago

Protesters March Through Brooklyn For 10th Straight Day Of DemonstrationsProtests over the death of George Floyd are now in their 10th day. In Brooklyn, protesters marched from the Brooklyn Bridge to Grand Army Plaza, down Flatbush Avenue to the Barclays Center; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

10 hours ago

Thousands March In 'White Coats For Black Lives' ProtestThousands of people marched down Fifth Avenue along Central Park on Saturday to show that the people who care for us actually care; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/6 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 6 at 6 p.m.

15 hours ago

George Floyd Remembered In Events Across The CountrySome of the largest crowds yet have gathered for the second straight weekend of protests in the wake of George Floyd's death; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

15 hours ago

New Rochelle PD: Man Armed With Gun Fatally Shot By OfficerPolice in New Rochelle say an officer shot and killed a man who was carrying a gun Friday night.

15 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Fast-Tracks Some Reopening Measures, Including Religious ServicesDaily coronavirus deaths have reached a record low in New York, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to announce he can fast-track some additional measures in Phase 2 reopenings; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

15 hours ago

NYPD Says Citywide Curfew Helps Reduce Crime, DisorderThe NYPD says the citywide curfew of 8 p.m. is helping reduce crime and disorder.

15 hours ago

1 Arrest In St. Patrick's Cathedral Graffiti, 2 Women Still SoughtPolice have arrested one of the suspects accused in the vandalism of St. Patrick's Cathedral last week.

15 hours ago

Suspended Buffalo PD Officers Face Felony Assault ChargesTwo Buffalo police officers seen on camera shoving a 75-year-old protester are now facing felony charges.

16 hours ago

Health Care Workers Gather In Central Park For 'White Coats For Black Lives' Protest"White Coats For Black Lives" organized a protest in Central Park on Saturday for health care workers standing in solidarity with the black community; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

16 hours ago

Thousands Protest In NYC For 10th Straight Day Of Demonstrations Over Police BrutalityThousands and thousands of people protested in solidarity over police brutality and the death of George Floyd on Saturday, marking the tenth straight day of demonstrations in New York City; CBS2's Cory James reports.

16 hours ago

New Rochelle Officials Discuss Police Involved ShootingA man has died after a police-involved shooting in New Rochelle Friday night. It began with a traffic stop. Officials gathered to give more information about the incident.

22 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily BriefingGov. Andrew Cuomo gave his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, reopening, and ongoing George Floyd protests and police response.

22 hours ago

Celebrating National Yo-Yo Day With Tyler SeveranceCBS2's John Elliott speaks with world championship Yo-Yo player Tyler Severance about the sport on National Yo Yo Day.

23 hours ago

In-Person Special Education Classes To Resume In N.Y. This SummerGov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday allowing in-person special education classes to resume this summer.

23 hours ago

Dozens Of Buffalo Police Officers Resign From Special Unit To Protest Suspension Of Fellow OfficerDozens of Buffalo police officers have stepped down from a special unit to protest the suspension of two fellow officers after an incident involving a protester.

1 day ago