Web Extra: Steve Overmyer, Tim Britton And Jared Diamond On Baseball StalemateBaseball owners and players can't agree on terms to return to action. This stalemate threatens the possibility of even playing this season. Two of the most respected baseball writers in New York break down which side is more to blame and what is the most likely outcome.

2 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily BriefingGov. Andrew Cuomo discussed coronavirus testing in New York, saying he thinks people attending the protests should assume they've been exposed and get a test.

4 hours ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio announced a series of NYPD reforms and discussed ending the curfew as New York City gets set for Phase One reopening.

4 hours ago

Web Extra: Patty Steele Discusses Being A Cancer 'Thriver'Patty Steele has been a rock and roll radio legend in New York for over 30 years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer six years. She has a different take on what it means to be a survivor, and spoke with CBS2's John Elliott about it.

4 hours ago

National Cancer Survivor's Day: Patty Steele On Being A Cancer 'Thriver'Cancer kills about 600,000 Americans every year. That's 1,600 a day. CBS2's John Elliott spoke with rock and roll DJ Patty Steele about being cancer "thriver" six years after her diagnosis.

6 hours ago

Police Officer Attacked In The BronxThe suspect allegedly hit the 24-year-old uniformed officer with a metal folding chair on her head and arm.

7 hours ago

Video Shows SUV Driving Into A Group Of Protesters On Bikes In BrooklynIt happened Saturday night near Brooklyn Avenue and St. John's Place in Crown Heights.

7 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Lifts Curfew In New York CityMayor Bill de Blasio has lifted the curfew in New York City one day early following days and nights of peaceful protests. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: 6/7 Sunday Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

8 hours ago

Reimagining Education: Child Care Centers Worried About Funding For ReopeningAs New York City prepares for Phase 1 of reopening Monday, there's concern among some parents returning to work that there will be fewer places offering child care; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 6 at 11 p.m.

17 hours ago

Marches Over George Floyd's Death Continue For Second Weekend Across The U.S.Another memorial took place for George Floyd in North Carolina on Saturday. As family members grieved, marches around the country continued; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

17 hours ago

New Video Shows Suspect Wanted For Police Vehicle FireThere's more video from the NYPD that shows a suspect wanted for arson.

17 hours ago

NYPD Releases Video Of Stabbing Of Officer In BrooklynThe NYPD has released video of an officer being stabbed in Brooklyn.

17 hours ago

Protesters March Through Brooklyn For 10th Straight Day Of DemonstrationsProtests over the death of George Floyd are now in their 10th day. In Brooklyn, protesters marched from the Brooklyn Bridge to Grand Army Plaza, down Flatbush Avenue to the Barclays Center; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

17 hours ago

Thousands March In 'White Coats For Black Lives' ProtestThousands of people marched down Fifth Avenue along Central Park on Saturday to show that the people who care for us actually care; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/6 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 6 at 6 p.m.

22 hours ago

George Floyd Remembered In Events Across The CountrySome of the largest crowds yet have gathered for the second straight weekend of protests in the wake of George Floyd's death; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

22 hours ago

New Rochelle PD: Man Armed With Gun Fatally Shot By OfficerPolice in New Rochelle say an officer shot and killed a man who was carrying a gun Friday night.

22 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Fast-Tracks Some Reopening Measures, Including Religious ServicesDaily coronavirus deaths have reached a record low in New York, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to announce he can fast-track some additional measures in Phase 2 reopenings; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

22 hours ago

NYPD Says Citywide Curfew Helps Reduce Crime, DisorderThe NYPD says the citywide curfew of 8 p.m. is helping reduce crime and disorder.

22 hours ago

1 Arrest In St. Patrick's Cathedral Graffiti, 2 Women Still SoughtPolice have arrested one of the suspects accused in the vandalism of St. Patrick's Cathedral last week.

22 hours ago

Suspended Buffalo PD Officers Face Felony Assault ChargesTwo Buffalo police officers seen on camera shoving a 75-year-old protester are now facing felony charges.

22 hours ago

Health Care Workers Gather In Central Park For 'White Coats For Black Lives' Protest"White Coats For Black Lives" organized a protest in Central Park on Saturday for health care workers standing in solidarity with the black community; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

22 hours ago