Protests Continue For 17th Straight Day In New York CityThey've been calling for police reform, and on Friday Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed several bills into law. Round-the-clock protests continued early Saturday. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

26 minutes ago

New York Weather: 6/13 Saturday Afternoon Weather HeadlinesAs spring wraps up, the day started out a little bit chilly. A pretty morning is giving way to a slightly cooler-than-normal afternoon and evening. CBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

1 hour ago

Asbury Park Pulls Plan To Allow Indoor Dining Next WeekAsbury Park has now shelved plans to let customers eat indoors next week after New Jersey's Attorney General filed a lawsuit.

11 hours ago

Outdoor Dining Returns In New Jersey On MondayRestaurants in New Jersey are preparing to welcome customers back for outdoor dining when the state enters Phase 2 on Monday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 12 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Jon Batiste Performs For Protesters At Barclays CenterA large protest was held at the Barclays Center on Friday. Crowds kept the peace with music and positive attitudes.

11 hours ago

Health Care Protections For Transgender Patients Will EndThe Trump administration plans to overturn a regulation that protects transgender patients from health care discrimination.

11 hours ago

NJ Special Education Classes Can Resume In Person On July 6In New Jersey, special education classes will be able to resume in person on July 6.

11 hours ago

Some Parents Upset Overnight Camps Will Not Open In New YorkNew York's top doctor announced Friday he is not allowing overnight camps to open this summer, but parents argue having their kids stay at home is far less safe; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Rise In Over A Dozen States Amid ReopeningsAs other major cities around the nation reopen, some of them are seeing their numbers of COVID-19 cases rising, sometimes dangerously; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

11 hours ago

New York City Council Proposes Over $1 Billion In Cuts To NYPD BudgetThe New York City Council is proposing a drastic reduction in the NYPD's budget.

11 hours ago

Protesters Say New Laws Are Just The Beginning As Demonstrations Continue For 16th DayAs they hit the streets for the 16th straight day, some protesters say new laws are important first steps but it's just the beginning; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

11 hours ago

Poll: Work From Home Expected To Be A Permanent TrendIt looks like working from home will soon become permanent for many workers.

14 hours ago

Amazon Eyes Former Manufacturing Site In Syosset For Possible New WarehouseAmazon is looking to open another warehouse on Long Island.

14 hours ago

MTA Pilot Program Uses Ultraviolet Technology To Disinfect TrainsAs more New Yorkers start taking the subway again, the MTA is rolling out new technology to keep things clean.

15 hours ago

Investigators Say Fire In Paterson, NJ Is SuspiciousInvestigators say a fire that destroyed an abandoned building in Paterson, New Jersey, is suspicious.

15 hours ago

Tonight's Forecast From CBS2Lonnie Quinn has tonight's updated forecast for the tri-state area.

16 hours ago

Exclusive: Nearly $800k Worth Of Food May Land In The Garbage Because Department Of Education Has No Plans For ItHundreds of thousands of dollars worth of food that was supposed to be served in school cafeterias could go to waste unless the Department of Education comes up with a plan. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the exclusive details.

16 hours ago

Weekender: A Look Back At Memorable Moments From The WeekCBS2 looks back at memorable moments from this week.

16 hours ago

High School Seniors In N.J. Get Special Graduation Ceremony By BusWhat a year to be a high school senior. For many, the coronavirus pandemic has meant they’ve gone without several rites of passage, including graduation and prom. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

16 hours ago

Morris County, N.J. Farmers Market Returns To Help Those In NeedMore than 1 million people are out of work in New Jersey because of the coronavirus pandemic. That has increased the need for food banks and added new challenges to the mix. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports on how one food pantry is helping.

16 hours ago

Religious Leaders Take Precautions As In-Person Services ResumeThe weekend is usually a time when worshipers gather for services, but churches have been closed to group gatherings for months during the coronavirus pandemic. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday, that changes in New York and New Jersey this weekend.

16 hours ago

Westchester Welcomes Return Of Outdoor Activities, With Some Restrictions Still In PlaceWestchester County is welcoming the return of many outdoor activities now that it entered Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports the restrictions still in place are a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.

16 hours ago

'This List Thinks About The History Of Racism And The Current Moment': Schomburg Center Releases 'Black Liberation Reading List'New York's premier black cultural institution is out with a list of must read books for anyone wanting to know more about the history of race relations in this country. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago