NYCFC CEO Brad Sims Addresses Return To Action, Supporting Black Lives MatterNYCFC CEO Brad Sims addressed the return to action on July 8 and also how NYCFC supports Black Lives Matter in an interview with CBS2's Steve Overmyer.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/13 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 13 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Artists Paint Black Lives Matter Mural Down Brooklyn StreetA massive Black Lives Matter mural is being created in Brooklyn this weekend.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Decline In New YorkThere's more positive news on the coronavirus pandemic in New York as numbers continue to go down statewide.

3 hours ago

President Trump Delivers West Point Commencement AddressPresident Donald Trump delivered a commencement address to the young graduates of West Point on Saturday; Michael George reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

Mayor Bill De Blasio Addresses NYPD Police ReformsMayor Bill de Blasio spoke about the NYPD police reforms in a live-streamed conversation with local pastors Saturday.

3 hours ago

Executive Order Mandates Local Governments Reform Police Departments With Community InputGov. Andrew Cuomo wants every local government across the state to re-evaluate its police department with community input; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

Police Reforms Happening As Protests In NYC Continue For 17th Straight DayVoices are being heard and reforms are happening as protests in New York City continue for the 17th straight day; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

Cuomo To Protesters: Wear A Mask, Not A Chin GuardGov. Andrew Cuomo turned his attention Saturday to protesters who are not wearing their masks properly during protests demanding police reforms following the death of George Floyd.

9 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily UpdateThe governor spoke about reconciliation between protesters and local governments and opening a dialogue about the future of policing. He also spoke about progress in the coronavirus fight.

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Creates Challenges And Opportunities For The Valerie FundCBS2's John Elliott spoke with two children battling serious illness about the importance of The Valerie Fund, and to their parents about the challenges and opportunities the coronavirus pandemic has created for them.

11 hours ago

Valerie Fund Virtual Pep Rally Takes Place TodayThe Valerie Fund relies on the dollars raised to help the children who live in our community. The Walk and 5K Run - set for Oct. 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic - will support the mission to provide comprehensive health care for children with cancer and blood disorders. A virtual pep rally is being held this weekend.

11 hours ago

LaGuardia's New Terminal B Opens To The PublicThe Port Authority says the massive project includes new access roads, state-of-the-art security, and enhanced cleaning routines to keep passengers safe.

11 hours ago

Teen Killed, 3 Others Wounded In Shooting At Shoelace Park In The BronxA 19-year-old woman is dead and three other people are hurt after a shooting inside a park in the Bronx Friday night.

12 hours ago

Protests Continue For 17th Straight Day In New York CityThey've been calling for police reform, and on Friday Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed several bills into law. Round-the-clock protests continued early Saturday. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: 6/13 Saturday Afternoon Weather HeadlinesAs spring wraps up, the day started out a little bit chilly. A pretty morning is giving way to a slightly cooler-than-normal afternoon and evening. CBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

13 hours ago

Asbury Park Pulls Plan To Allow Indoor Dining Next WeekAsbury Park has now shelved plans to let customers eat indoors next week after New Jersey's Attorney General filed a lawsuit.

22 hours ago

Outdoor Dining Returns In New Jersey On MondayRestaurants in New Jersey are preparing to welcome customers back for outdoor dining when the state enters Phase 2 on Monday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

22 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 12 at 11 p.m.

22 hours ago

Jon Batiste Performs For Protesters At Barclays CenterA large protest was held at the Barclays Center on Friday. Crowds kept the peace with music and positive attitudes.

23 hours ago

Health Care Protections For Transgender Patients Will EndThe Trump administration plans to overturn a regulation that protects transgender patients from health care discrimination.

23 hours ago

NJ Special Education Classes Can Resume In Person On July 6In New Jersey, special education classes will be able to resume in person on July 6.

23 hours ago

Some Parents Upset Overnight Camps Will Not Open In New YorkNew York's top doctor announced Friday he is not allowing overnight camps to open this summer, but parents argue having their kids stay at home is far less safe; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

23 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Rise In Over A Dozen States Amid ReopeningsAs other major cities around the nation reopen, some of them are seeing their numbers of COVID-19 cases rising, sometimes dangerously; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

23 hours ago