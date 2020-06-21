Calls Getting Louder For City To Respond To Illegal Fireworks ComplaintsBrooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Council Member Robert Cornegy are calling on the city to allocate resources to address the rise in illegal fireworks being set off.

28 minutes ago

At Least 19 Injured In More Than A Dozen Shootings Across NYCThe NYPD is investigating more than a dozen shootings that took place across New York City this weekend. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

Alternate Side Parking Suspended Another Week As NYC Prepares For Phase 2 Of ReopeningAlternate side parking has been suspended for another week as New York City prepares to enter Phase 2 of reopening.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/21 Afternoon ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has the afternoon forecast for June 21, 2020

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for June 20 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Geoffrey Berman Steps Down After Being Told He Was FiredThe U.S. Attorney who has overseen investigations of President Donald Trump's associates has stepped down after being told he was fired.

10 hours ago

Summer Arrives In NYC As Coronavirus Precautions ContinueSummer has finally officially arrived, and so have many ordinary summer activities, albeit with coronavirus precautions in place; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

10 hours ago

NJ Hair Salons, Personal Care Businesses Poised To Reopen MondayPeople in New Jersey are just two days away from a long-awaited haircut; CBS2's Nick Caloway has more on what business owners are doing to get ready.

11 hours ago

NYPD Investigating String Of Shootings Across NYCThe NYPD is investigating more than a dozen shootings that took place across New York City in the last 24 hours. At least 19 people were injured; CBS2's Cory James reports.

11 hours ago

President Donald Trump Holds First Campaign Rally Since Beginning Of Coronavirus PandemicPresident Donald Trump on Saturday held his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic began; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.

11 hours ago

Thoroughbred Daily News Associate Editor Joe Bianca On The Belmont Stakes, Tiz The Law's Triple Crown ChancesCBS2's Steve Overmyer talked to Joe Bianca, the associate editor of The Thoroughbred Daily News, about this year's unusual Belmont Stakes, Tiz The Law, the Triple Crown and more.

12 hours ago

MLB Shuts Down Spring Training Sites Over Coronavirus ConcernsSpring training is coming to New York. All MLB teams have announced they will hold their spring training camps in their home cities.

14 hours ago

Horse Racing Returns With The 2020 Belmont Stakes, But With AdjustmentsCBS2's Steve Overmyer asked Joe Bianca, the associate editor of The Thoroughbred Daily News, how will history look back at this year's Belmont Stakes winner?

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/20 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for June 20 at 6 p.m.

15 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wants To Keep Eye On Travelers From States With Coronavirus UpticksCoronavirus cases are going down in New York State, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to keep it that way.

15 hours ago

Rally Held In The Bronx To Help Small Business OwnersA rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to help small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

15 hours ago

1 Man Dead, 4 Injured In Jersey City ShootingPolice in New Jersey are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured four people.

15 hours ago

NYC Power Companies Prepared For SummerSaturday marks the official start of summer, and local power companies say they're ready for an uptick in demand for electricity; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

15 hours ago

Children, Students March Through NYC To Demand Change, Education FundingYoung people took to the streets Saturday in New York, marching for justice and demanding change; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

15 hours ago

Summer Starts In NYC With Coronavirus Precautions Still In PlaceSaturday is the summer solstice, and on this longest day of sunlight, New York City is looking a bit different than summers past as coronavirus precautions remain in place; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

16 hours ago

President Trump Fires NY Attorney Geoffrey BermanThe U.S. attorney who has overseen investigations of President Donald Trump's associates has been fired.

16 hours ago

President Trump To Hold First Rally Since Pandemic StartedPresident Donald Trump on Saturday is holding his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.

16 hours ago

Police Looking For Man On Surveillance Video After Woman Robbed On SubwayPolice say it started when an unidentified man made an "indecent" request to a 27-year-old woman on the train.

23 hours ago

NYPD Looking For Man After 73-Year-Old Woman Punched In Face At Bronx Subway StationA 73-year-old woman is recovering after police say she was attacked at a subway station in the Bronx. The NYPD is asking for help identifying the man they're looking for.

1 day ago