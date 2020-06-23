New York Weather: CBS2 6/23 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 23 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Long Island Town Helps Make Weddings Affordable Amid Coronavirus PandemicWaiting to walk down the aisle has been a long road for some engaged couples because of coronavirus restrictions. Many of them have wedding dates they don't want to cancel, so a town on Long Island is trying to make tying the knot possible and affordable; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

$2,500 Reward Offered After Shocking Video Shows Sleeping Homeless Man Attacked With FireworksA shocking video circulating on Twitter shows the city's fireworks problem taking a dangerous and cruel twist. Many are calling the crime especially depraved. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

4 hours ago

Boxes Of Illegal Fireworks Seized From Yonkers ApartmentThe number of complaints of illegal fireworks activity have gone up in Yonkers, and police are cracking down.

4 hours ago

As Illegal Fireworks Complaints Plague Tri-State Area, Sales Skyrocket In PennsylvaniaAs New York City sees a dramatic spike in illegal fireworks, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces a task force that will cross state lines to track down perpetrators. Sales are legal in Pennsylvania, so CBS2's Lisa Rozner went there to check it out.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Teens Use Chalk Art To Contribute To Conversations About RaceArt and activism meet on the sidewalks on a New Jersey town. Some Edgewater teenagers are using "chalk-tivism" to contribute to the conversations about race; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

4 hours ago

NJ Hikers Encounter Black Bear In Sussex CountyA group of friends had a close encounter with a bear while hiking in Sussex County, New Jersey.

4 hours ago

Human Challenge Trials Being Considered In Race To Develop COVID-19 VaccineIn the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, controversial human challenge trials are being considered. Thousands of young people have already signed up to put their lives on the line for a coronavirus cure; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell Previews Interview With John BoltonOn Tuesday's CBS Evening News, anchor Norah O'Donnell will have her interview with President Donald Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton. O'Donnell spoke to CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson about the interview.

4 hours ago

Report: Former WFAN Radio Host Released From PrisonDisgraced former sports radio host Craig Carton was reportedly released from federal prison Tuesday morning.

4 hours ago

Father Whose Twin Babies Died In Hot Car Pleads GuiltyThere's new information in the hot car deaths of 1-year-old twins in the Bronx.

4 hours ago

Grab-And-Go Meals Available For New Yorkers All SummerMayor Bill de Blasio vows no New Yorker will go hungry.

4 hours ago

Some Nursing Homes Around Tri-State Area Allowing VisitsAfter months of being in crisis, some nursing homes around the tri-state area are getting to receive visits, but New Yorkers will still have to wait; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19The top-ranked male tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

4 hours ago

Parents Seek Ways To Keep Kids Cool, Occupied This SummerThe heat is on and keeping cool is a challenge, especially for parents struggling to find options for their children; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

4 hours ago

People Marching In West Village Against Police Brutality For 27th Day Of DemonstrationsThousands of protesters dealt with the heat Tuesday in their fight for police reform and racial justice; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

5 hours ago

National Health Officials Concerned About Second Wave Of Coronavirus CasesThe country's top health officials warn there could be a second wave of coronavirus cases this fall and winter; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

5 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Changes To Alternate Side ParkingMayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced the biggest change to alternate side parking in two decades.

5 hours ago

Several New York Counties Enter Phase 3 Of ReopeningWestchester, Rockland and counties in the Mid-Hudson region entered Phase 3 on Tuesday; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

Different Plans Announced For Macy's Annual Fourth Of July FireworksMacy's Annual Fourth Of July Fireworks in New York City will be different this year.

5 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Promises To Crack Down On Illegal Fireworks Suppliers, DistributorsMayor Bill de Blasio vows sting operations will crack down on illegal fireworks suppliers and distributors, even if they're out of state; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

5 hours ago

Gov. Murphy's Daily Coronavirus And Reopening Media Briefing: June 23, 2020The governor announces some new openings that will take place just in time for the July 4 holiday.

8 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Illegal FireworksMayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily press briefing on the latest in New York City.

11 hours ago

Search For Riverside Park Assault SuspectPolice are searching for a suspect following a violent assault on two people in Riverside Park.

15 hours ago