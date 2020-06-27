Police Investigating Several Saturday Shootings Amid Spike In Gun ViolenceA brazen double murder in broad daylight in Brooklyn and an early morning shooting in Central Park are two of the latest in a rash of shootings plaguing the city this summer; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Oura CEO Harpreet Rai Discusses Working With NBA To Provide Oura Rings For PlayersThe NBA has signed a deal to provide every player with Oura Rings, wearable tech that measures temperature, heart rate and more. The organization is hoping the rings will help identify players with coronavirus symptoms. Oura CEO Harpreet Rai talked to CBS2's Steve Overmyer.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan To Hold Public Mass At Saint Patrick's CathedralTimothy Cardinal Dolan is set to hold public mass Sunday inside St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Some States Scale Back Plans To Reopen Economies After Coronavirus Cases SpikeCoronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed the 2.5 million mark. Some states across the south and west are now scaling back plans to reopen economies; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

4 New Coronavirus Cases Linked To Chappaqua Graduation CeremonyNew York State's Department of Health is investigating a potential COVID-19 exposure at a high school graduation ceremony in Westchester County; Nick Caloway reports.

3rd Annual 'Sisters for The Cure' Event Held VirtuallyThe third annual Sisters for the Cure event was held Saturday.

Princeton University Removing Name Of Woodrow WilsonPrinceton University is removing the name of President Woodrow Wilson from its school of public policy and a residential college.

Some Business Owners Ask Patrons To Sign COVID-19 Liability Waivers As They ReopenThere are new concerns for business owners as they begin to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic. Some are asking patrons to sign liability waivers; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

NYPD Searching For Suspect After Attempted Rape In The BronxPolice have released new video of a suspect wanted after an attempted rape in the Bronx.

At Least 3 Shootings Reported Saturday As City Experiences Increased Gun ViolenceA brazen double murder in broad daylight in Brooklyn is the latest in a rash of shootings plaguing the city this summer; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Milton Glaser, Designer Of 'I Heart NY' Logo, Has DiedMilton Glaser, the groundbreaking designer of the "I (HEART) NEW YORK" logo, has died.

19-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed In Flatiron DistrictA shooting in the Flatiron District claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman Friday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Teen Arrested After 7-Year-Old Struck By Stray Bullet In East Harlem ShootingNYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan announced the arrest on Twitter on Friday night.

Experts Warn Coronavirus Cases Could Spike In Tri-State As Virus Surges In Parts Of U.S.While residents in some other parts of the country are being told to stay home due to surging coronavirus cases, people in the tri-state area are still gathering outside restaurants and bars without any worries. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Child Burned By Fireworks Gets Special Visit From FDNY, NYPDA toddler burned by illegal fireworks in the Bronx got a special visit Friday.

Landmarks Across New York Light Up For Pride MonthNew York Light is honoring Pride Month and the LGBTQ community.

