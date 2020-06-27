The NBA has signed a deal to provide every player with Oura Rings, wearable tech that measures temperature, heart rate and more. The organization is hoping the rings will help identify players with coronavirus symptoms. Oura CEO Harpreet Rai talked to CBS2's Steve Overmyer.
Oura CEO Harpreet Rai Discusses Working With NBA To Provide Oura Rings For Players
