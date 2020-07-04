Joey Chestnut Breaks Record Putting Away 75 Hot Dogs In Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating ContestEating champion Joey Chestnut spoke with CBS2's Steve Overmyer shortly after winning his 13th Yellow Mustard Belt.

July 4th Military Flyover This Evening In New York CityBombers and fighter jets from the Air Force and Marine Corps will fly through the city skies at 5 p.m.

Police Release Photo Of Man Wanted For Questioning In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of Bronx TeenPolice have released a picture of 22-year-old Najhim Luke. Investigators want to talk to him about the shooting death of 17-year-old Brandon Hendricks.

Good Samaritan Pushed Onto Tracks, Killed After Trying To Intervene In Argument At Harlem Subway StationPolice said Dwayne Brown, 57, stepped in to help two young girls who were being yelled at by an older man, and for trying to help, the Good Samaritan lost his life. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

14 People Hurt In Bronx Apartment Fire; More Than 100 Firefighters RespondMore than 100 firefighters responded to fire on the second floor the three-story building on West 167th Street in the Highbridge Section.

Coney Island, Jersey Shore Beaches Enforce Social Distancing With July 4th Crowds ExpectedMany people in New York and New Jersey are expected to head to beaches Saturday to celebrate the July 4th holiday. But, concerns over the coronavirus remain and social distancing rules will be in effect. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/4 Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the July 4th holiday forecast from CBS New York.

Coast Guard Airlifts Man From Fishing Boat Off Sandy HookThe crew aboard a Coast Guard helicopter conducted a medevac operation Friday in New Jersey.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 3 at 11 p.m.

Do You Need To Wear A Face Mask Outside During The Summer?Now that it's July, the heat is making it more difficult to wear a mask outside and that could lead to more spreading of the coronavirus; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In HarlemArtists will spend the weekend putting the finishing touches on Harlem's Black Lives Matter street mural.

Police Identify Person Wanted For Questioning In Bronx Teen's DeathThere are new developments in the investigation into the shooting death of a Bronx teenager earlier this week.

Good Samaritan Pushed Onto Subway Tracks, Killed In HarlemA Good Samaritan trying to help two girls on a New York City subway platform was killed after a man pushed him to the tracks Friday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

8-Year-Old Boy Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Shooting At Alabama MallPolice say an 8-year-old boy was killed after being shot at a shopping mall food court in Alabama on Friday.

Jersey Shore Beaches Crowded As July 4th Weekend BeginsBefore Friday evening's storms, beaches along the Jersey Shore were crowded on the first day of the July 4th holiday weekend; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Connecticut Officials Prepare For Crowds At Beaches Over Holiday WeekendA lot of people are planning to head to Connecticut beaches for the July 4th weekend.

Web Extra: Hear More From NCSI ParticipantsWe don't often see kids playing football with police officers, but that's a huge part of a mentoring program called "Neighborhood Coordination School Initiative" or NCSI. Hear more from the participants in the program, and why they say it has been so important.

Queens Residents Hope NYPD's Neighborhood Coordination School Initiative Doesn't Fall Victim To Budget CutsThe NYPD has to make some tough decisions as it has to cut more than $1 billion in spending, but there are more than 100 families and police officers in Far Rockaway, Queens, who are hoping their mentorship program is not in danger; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

New Yorkers Looking For Alternatives To Traditional July 4th CelebrationsIt will be an Independence Day unlike any in our lifetimes. The pandemic is canceling parades and fireworks displays, and the protests are reshaping how some view the promise of our nation; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Man Dies After Falling On Subway Tracks In HarlemA man has died after falling on subway tracks in Harlem. We're told it started with a fight; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

A Look Back At This Week's Stories: July 3, 2020Here's a look back at some of the most memorable stories from this week.

Experts Offer Advice For Getting Back To Healthy Habits Changed By COVID-19 PandemicWith lives so completely changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, many have let healthy habits go by the wayside, but can back to the office mean back to better health? CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/3 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 3 at 5 p.m.

'Buck Moon' Lunar Eclipse Visible Saturday NightThe "Buck Moon" lunar eclipse will be visible from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

