Google Maps Adds Feature To Navigate COVID-19 Hot SpotsGoogle Maps can now help users navigate coronavirus hot spots by alerting them to local restrictions along the route.

1 hour ago

Macy's July 4th Fireworks Launch From Empire State BuildingThe grand display capped off a week of surprise fireworks shows around the city.

1 hour ago

Beaches Fill Up Quickly On July 4th With Measures To Prevent OvercrowdingDay passes and wrist bands sold out on the Jersey Shore, while Lido Beach on Long Island reached capacity by noon.

2 hours ago

Bronx Police Officer Hurt When Bullet Shot Through Car Window, NYPD SaysInvestigators said the officer was sitting in a marked car when the bullet went through the window, shattering the glass.

2 hours ago

NYPD: Officers Opened Fire On Suspect Who Pulled Gun During Fight In QueensThe NYPD said two uniformed patrol officers approached two people who were fighting late Saturday night near Vernon Boulevard and 41st Avenue in Astoria.

2 hours ago

Hoboken Mayor Confirms Highest 2-Day Total Of New COVID-19 Cases Since Mid-MayHoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced Saturday the city recently saw its highest two-day total of new COVID-19 cases since mid-May. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/5 Sunday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020 from CBS New York

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 4 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

President Trump Signs Bill Extending PPP Loan Application DeadlinePresident Donald Trump has signed legislation that extends the deadline for businesses to apply for a loan under the federal paycheck protection program, or PPP.

12 hours ago

Hundreds Join 'Confronting July 4th' March In BrooklynWhile many spent July 4th at barbecues and picnics, others used the day to continue the fight for racial justice.

12 hours ago

Restaurants Expand Outdoor Dining Space As NYC Opens More StreetsOn this July 4th, indoor dining is still on hold, but Saturday, the city opened up streets, providing more outdoor space and giving restaurants a much-needed boost; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

12 hours ago

People Celebrate July 4th While Social Distancing At Jersey Shore Beaches, BoardwalksAlong the Jersey Shore, people celebrated July 4th while social distancing, and boardwalk businesses were happy to see them; CBS2's Cory James reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 July 4th Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 4th at 6 p.m.

16 hours ago

12-Year-Old Girl Saves Fourth Of July Parade In NJA July 4th parade in New Jersey that originally got canceled ended up going off without a hitch Saturday thanks to a 12-year-old girl.

16 hours ago

Military Flyover In NYC As Part Of Independence Day CelebrationIf you stayed in the city this holiday weekend, you may have caught another military flyover.

16 hours ago

Another Arrest Made In May 29 Molotov Cocktail AttackPolice have made another arrest in the Molotov cocktail attack on NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn.

16 hours ago

14 People Injured In Apartment Building Fire In The BronxThe FDNY is investigating an apartment building fire that injured 14 people, including two firefighters, in the Bronx.

16 hours ago

Final Round Of Macy's July 4th Fireworks Takes Place Saturday NightSaturday night is the finale of Macy's pop-up fireworks shows.

16 hours ago

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Held In Undisclosed LocationA July 4th celebration went from the boardwalk to the bunker this year.

16 hours ago

Moment Of Silence Held As 9/11 Memorial Plaza ReopensThe 9/11 Memorial Plaza in lower Manhattan reopened Saturday after being closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

17 hours ago

Concerns Rise About Travelers From Coronavirus Hotspot States Coming To Tri-State AreaWhile coronavirus numbers have been trending down in the tri-state area, there's concern about a recent spike in some places, especially as crowds gather to celebrate July 4th; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

17 hours ago

NYC Expands Open Streets Program For Outdoor DiningFor July 4th, New York City is opening up streets to add options for outdoor dining and give restaurants a much-needed boost; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

17 hours ago

Crowds Flock To Lido Beach For Holiday WeekendResidents flocked to beaches on Long Island for the holiday. Some even had to close to prevent overcrowding.

17 hours ago

Asbury Park Beach-Goers Observe Social Distancing On July 4thUnder sunny skies, beaches along the Jersey Shore were the place to be on July 4th; CBS2's Cory James reports.

17 hours ago