International Students Worried About Being Forced To Leave U.S. If College Classes Go Virtual In FallHarvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government Wednesday. The Boston schools are trying to help international students who may be forced to leave the country because of the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

4 hours ago

Harlem 'Black Lives Matter' Street Mural UnveiledA "Black Lives Matter" street mural in Harlem was unveiled Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Now Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Where Social Distancing Isn't PossibleAs more states see increases in the number of COVID cases, more places are requiring people wear masks, including New Jersey; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Neighbors Stocking Refrigerators On Sidewalks With Food For Those In NeedSecond-hand refrigerators are popping up on New York City sidewalks, and for many, they're a very welcome sight. Generous neighbors stock them with donated food so anyone in need can walk up, grab and go; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Reality Series 'Tough As Nails' Making Debut On CBSThe two-hour premiere of the new CBS reality series "Tough of Nails" airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS2.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/8 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 8 at 5 p.m.

4 hours ago

The Hard Conversation: 'The Wire' Creator David Simon Discusses Policing, The 'War On Drugs'CBS2's Maurice DuBois spoke with David Simon -- the acclaimed journalist, author and creator of hit TV shows -- who says the "War on Drugs" has police going after the wrong people.

4 hours ago

Max Minute: How To Help Your Child Adjust To Wearing A Face MaskThe upcoming school year is on many parents' minds, and when students go back to class, it's likely they'll be wearing masks for most of the day. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says there are ways you can help your child get ready for this.

4 hours ago

American Cancer Society Updates Recommendation For HPV VaccineThe American Cancer Society is updating its recommendation for the human papillomavirus vaccine; Tom Hanson reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

AG's Office Releases Preliminary Report On Police During NYC ProtestsNew York Attorney General Letitia James updated the investigation into the NYPD's response to recent protests throughout the city.

4 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says He Will Make Final Decision On When Schools Can ReopenGov. Andrew Cuomo served notice Wednesday that he, not the mayor or the president, will decide when and if schools in New York open in September; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

4 hours ago

Absentee Ballots From NY Primary Still Being CountedThe New York City board of elections is still processing absentee ballots from June's primaries.

5 hours ago

Mothers, Community Leaders Call For Action To End ShootingsWhile the spike in gun violence continues in New York City, more voices from within the community are calling for an end to the bloodshed.

5 hours ago

4 Killed In Paterson, New Jersey Shooting, 3 Others InjuredSeven people were shot in Paterson, New Jersey, on Tuesday, leaving four dead and residents living in fear; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

5 hours ago

Long Island Enters Phase 4 Reopening, Malls Allowed To Reopen FridayLong Island entered Phase 4 of reopening Wednesday. That means the return of malls, museums, public gardens, zoos, aquariums and large public gatherings; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

5 hours ago

New Jersey Residents Camp Out To Get Into Motor Vehicle Commission CentersIn New Jersey, Wednesday was day two of thousands camping out in the sweltering heat for service at Motor Vehicle Commission centers; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

5 hours ago

1 Injured, Cars Crushed After Bricks Fall From East Side BuildingThe facade of an East Side building came crumbling down Wednesday, terrifying a driver parked next to the garage; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces Plans For NYC Schools To Reopen In Fall 2020Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced plans to safely get students and staff back to city schools in the fall, and the new plan calls for major adjustments for both families and faculty; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

5 hours ago

1 Injured In Partial Facade Collapse In Murray HillOne person was injured when part of a facade collapsed in Manhattan Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Gov. Murphy's Daily Coronavirus Media Briefing: July 8, 2020The governor announces a new mandate on outdoor mask-wearing, discusses the ongoing problems at the Motor Vehicle Commission, and more.

8 hours ago

Frustrations Mount As Drivers Wait For Hours Outside New Jersey’s MVC OfficesNew Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission resumed in-person services this week, and thousands of drivers lined up outside its offices. After waiting for hours Tuesday and Wednesday, many were told to come back and do it all again. CBS2's John Dias reports from Wallington.

9 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily BriefingGov. Andrew Cuomo discussed how the state will go about approving various plans to reopen schools throughout the state, among other topics.

9 hours ago

Mayor, Schools Chancellor Share Update On Fall ReopeningMayor Bill de Blasio shares update on reopening New York City schools in the fall

11 hours ago

12-Year-Old Arrested In Attempted Rape InvestigationPolice say they arrested the suspect in this week's attempted rape in Ridgewood, Queens and he is just 12 years old.

15 hours ago