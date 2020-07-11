Suffolk County Police Rescue Kitten From Storm DrainAn emergency services officer climbed down the drain to save the kitten.

48 minutes ago

President Trump Commutes Longtime Friend Roger Stone’s Prison SentenceThe move came Saturday, just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

1 hour ago

18-Year-Old Killed In East New York Gunfire Friday NightThe recent surge of gun violence continued in New York City on Friday, when there were six separate shootings involving seven victims.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Cleaning Up From Tropical Storm FayTropical Storm Fay slammed New Jersey with high winds and unpredictable downpours. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

3 hours ago

Kenny 'The Jet' Smith Launches Virtual Basketball CampNew York native and current college and NBA analyst Kenny "The Jet" Smith saw his basketball camp get canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so he came up with a virtual camp; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 10 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Memorial Bench Pays Tribute To Aamir Griffin, Teen Killed By Stray BulletIn Queens, family and friends honored a victim of gun violence Friday.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding, Power Problems In NYCTropical Storm Fay soaked New York City on Friday, resulting in flooding and some power problems; CBS2's Cory James reports.

12 hours ago

Major Flooding Reported Throughout New Jersey As Tropical Storm Fay Makes LandfallHeavy downpours caused major flooding in parts of the tri-state area Friday, and roads quickly became impassable for some drivers; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

Update: 5 MPH Speed Limit On Mario Cuomo Bridge Bike Path Near OverlooksOfficials lowered the speed limit from 15 MPH to 5 MPH.

17 hours ago

Rutgers University Senior Fighting To Lower Tuition For Remote Only LearningCBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke with a Rutgers University student behind a petition to lower tuition.

17 hours ago

'Dear New York' Special Airs Saturday 7/11 On CBS2The special showcases four New Yorkers whose stories reflect many affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

17 hours ago

De Blasio Says ‘We Have To Do Better’ To Stop Shootings, New Grassroots Approach Will Debut This Weekend In HarlemWith gun violence soaring to record levels throughout the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio has unveiled a plan to curb gunplay in at least one community – Harlem. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

17 hours ago

Social Media's Role In The Racial Justice Movement: 'The Conversation Is Moving So Much More Quickly'Protests after the death of George Floyd—and hard conversations about race in America—are happening all across the country. Three people reveal how they've found a new role for social media in the movement for racial justice.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/10 Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the updated forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

17 hours ago

Local Mother Uses 'Goodnight Moon' To Create 'Good Morning Zoom' For Her Kids"Goodnight Moon" is a bedtime classic in many households and a local mother is using it as an inspiration and giving it a modern twist to help explain these difficult times. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

17 hours ago

SEE IT: Time-Lapse Shows Tropical Storm Fay Churning Over New York CityTropical Storm Fay is bringing heavy downpours and strong winds to the tri-state.

17 hours ago

Experts Say Parents Should Be Mindful Of Stresses Kids May Face After Months Of Social DistancingCBS2's Cindy Hsu explains how parents can go about socializing their kids after being cooped up for months.

17 hours ago

Three Stony Brook University Fraternities Suspended Amid Investigation Into Hazing And Sexual MisconductThe student newspaper reported the suspensions were prompted by social media posts by students and alums, who named names. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

17 hours ago

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey Will Phase Out ‘Freeholder’ Title In Local GovernmentThe governor tweeted the state would phase out the word, which was “coined when only white male landowners could hold office.”

17 hours ago

Exclusive: Driver In Fatal New Rochelle Police Shooting Speaks OutThe driver involved in a fatal New Rochelle police shooting last month is breaking his silence. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

17 hours ago