Driver Faints, Crashes Into NJ Restaurant's Outdoor Dining AreaSurveillance video shows the moment a woman veered into the parking lot of Nellie's Place on Franklin Turnpike in Waldwick.

29 minutes ago

Child Care Centers To Reopen In New York City For First Time Since Pandemic Forced ShutdownThe city said it has a plan in place to ensure children are safe.

52 minutes ago

50-Year-Old Father Of Four Struck By Car, Killed In Borough ParkPolice said the driver of a silver coup rammed into the man as he was unloading groceries from the trunk of a green mini van. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/12 Sunday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the latest forecast for July 12, 2020.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 11 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

America Faces Coin Shortage As Banks Limit DistributionFirst it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are seeing a shortage of coins.

10 hours ago

Protesters Clash At Brooklyn Rally To Support NYPDViolence broke out in Brooklyn as protesters clashed at a pro-police rally.

10 hours ago

President Donald Trump Seen Wearing Face Mask At Maryland Military HospitalAfter months of refusing to wear a mask in public, President Donald Trump wore one Saturday during a visit to a military hospital in Maryland; Nikole Killion reports for CBS2.

11 hours ago

Driver Crashes Into Outdoor Dining Area In NJ After FaintingIn New Jersey, a driver lost control and swerved right into a restaurant's outdoor dining area Friday.

11 hours ago

'Occupy The Corner For Peace' Organizers Call For Community To Make Changes In Wake Of Gun Violence SpikeA huge increase in shootings in New York City led to a demonstration Saturday night in Harlem. Organizers say it's time for the community to step in to make real change; CBS2's Cory James reports.

11 hours ago

2 Texas Police Officers Shot And Killed, Suspect Kills HimselfTwo police officers were shot and killed in Texas on Saturday.

11 hours ago

Canarsie Residents Frustrated With City's Slow Response To Sewage LeakA sewage leak flooded the basements of nearly two dozen homes in Canarsie, and residents say they're frustrated it took the city a full day to come out and deal with the problem; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

11 hours ago

50-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed In Borough Park, BrooklynA man was struck by a car and killed in Brooklyn on Saturday.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 11 at 6 p.m.

15 hours ago

Beach-Goers Head To Coney Island As Rain From Tropical Storm Fay Dies DownNice weather at times Saturday gave businesses and beaches in New York City a boost, but it was a struggle for some swimmers who encountered dangerous rip currents; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

15 hours ago

NYPD Searching For 3 Suspects After Violent Attack In The BronxPolice are looking for three suspects caught on camera attacking a man in the Bronx.

15 hours ago

Community Gathering Held In Harlem To Stop Increase In Gun ViolenceThe community and local leaders are gathering in Harlem on Saturday night as part of an effort to stop a recent rash of shootings; CBS2's Cory James reports.

16 hours ago

Another Single-Day Record For Coronavirus Cases Set In U.S.Another single-day record for national coronavirus cases has been set; Michael George reports for CBS2.

16 hours ago

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 800 In New York StateNew York State is reporting some positive new coronavirus numbers.

16 hours ago

11 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Westfield, NJ In One DayThere's new concern in one New Jersey community as confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by nearly a dozen people Saturday.

16 hours ago

Tropical Storm Fay Topples Tree Onto Home In New JerseyHigh winds uprooted a large tree, causing it to fall onto a home in Maplewood, New Jersey, on Friday.

16 hours ago

Suffolk County Police Rescue Kitten From Storm DrainAn emergency services officer climbed down the drain to save the kitten.

1 day ago

President Trump Commutes Longtime Friend Roger Stone’s Prison SentenceThe move came Saturday, just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

1 day ago

18-Year-Old Killed In East New York Gunfire Friday NightThe recent surge of gun violence continued in New York City on Friday, when there were six separate shootings involving seven victims.

1 day ago