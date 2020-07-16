High Line Set To Reopen ThursdayThe High Line is set to reopen at noon on July 16 with limited capacity.

1 hour ago

Police Looking For Suspect Who Fired Bullet Through Bronx Apartment WindowThe NYPD just released surveillance pictures of a suspect holding what appears to be a gun.

1 hour ago

Commuter Alert: Emergency Road Work On GWB, Heavy Traffic Into New JerseyChopper 2 is over the scene where construction closed lanes and caused heavy delays on the George Washington Bridge.

2 hours ago

Two Bronx Men Charged, NYPD Chief Monahan Among Injured As Counter Protesters Disrupt Peaceful Unity March Over Brooklyn BridgeTwo Bronx men were charged after protesters disrupted a peaceful unity march and clashed with police in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning. CBS2's John Dias reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/16 ForecastElise Finch has the latest weather update for July 16, 2020 from CBS2.

3 hours ago

Governors Island Reopens To Public With Limited Capacity, Other Attractions Plan ReopeningsNew York City is moving forward on the road to recovery.

9 hours ago

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Home After Treatment At Johns HopkinsJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital Wednesday after being treated for a possible infection.

9 hours ago

President Trump Replacing Campaign Manager Brad ParscaleThere's been a shake-up in the Trump campaign staff.

9 hours ago

High-Profile Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hacking ScamUnidentified hackers broke into verified accounts on Twitter in an apparent bitcoin scam Wednesday.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 15 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

NJ Man Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Thanks To Son's DonationCertain surgeries were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now many of them are getting back on track. In New Jersey, one son helped give the gift of life to his dad; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

10 hours ago

Police, Protesters Clash On Brooklyn Bridge; Mayor De Blasio Signs Package Of Police Reform LegislationThere was violence between police and protesters after what was supposed to be a Unity Rally in Brooklyn on Wednesday. It happened the same day Mayor de Blasio signed a package of police reform legislation; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

10 hours ago

Concerns Growing About Drag Racing, Reckless Driving At Old Brooklyn AirfieldA storied airfield in Brooklyn is once again a hot spot for drivers who love to go fast; CBS2's Cory James reports.

10 hours ago

The Met Plans To Reopen In AugustA reopening date is set for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

11 hours ago

Babylon Turns To The Arts To Bring Foot Traffic Into Downtown AreasAs local businesses struggle to come back from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, one unique initiative aims to jump-start foot traffic in downtown areas; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

15 hours ago

U.S. Attorney General To Seek Terror Charges, Death Penalty Against Accused MS-13 Gang LeaderU.S. Attorney General William Barr says he will seek terror charges and the death penalty against accused MS-13 gang leader Alexi Saenz, who is accused of killing two Brentwood High School teens in 2016.

15 hours ago

New York Rent Relief Program Offers Assistance To Tenants In NeedNew York families struggling to pay rent can start applying for some relief.

15 hours ago

New Yorkers Notice Spike In Homelessness Across ManhattanAcross Manhattan, many New Yorkers are noticing a spike in homelessness. Police are sleeping on the streets and, in some cases, in hotels as part of the city's coronavirus program; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

15 hours ago

1 Killed, 5 Injured In Crown Heights ShootingA mass shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, is the latest example of gun violence plaguing New York City this summer. One person was killed and five others were wounded; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

15 hours ago

Dogs Helping Young Patients Cope With Needles, Pain At Mount SinaiDogs are "humanizing" health care at Mount Sinai. Through the "Paws and Play" program, they help young patients cope with needles and pain, and over the past few months, their companionship proved more crucial than ever; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/16 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 15 at 5 p.m.

15 hours ago

Liberty, Ellis Islands Expected To Open Next WeekEllis and Liberty islands are set to reopen to visitors Monday morning, pending New York City's move into Phase 4.

15 hours ago

NJ University Planning In-Person Graduation CelebrationMost high school and college seniors missed out on traditional graduations because of COVID-19, but a university in New Jersey is preparing to hold in-person celebrations and some people are not happy about it; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

15 hours ago

Max Minute: Two Companies Leading The Way In Race To Find Coronavirus VaccineThere are some encouraging signs in the race to find a coronavirus vaccine. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on two companies leading the way.

15 hours ago