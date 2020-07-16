Dana Tyler Reflects On 30 Years At CBS2Dana Tyler celebrated 30 years at CBS2 on Thursday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tightens Regulations For Bars, Restaurants In NYCGov. Andrew Cuomo is tightening the regulations for restaurants in New York City.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Unveils Plan To Get Students Supplies Needed For Virtual LearningNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a new plan to close the digital divide for students who don't have essential school supplies needed for virtual learning; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Offers Harsh Words For NYC Police ReformPolice Commissioner Dermot Shea had harsh words Thursday, charging the city is going overboard in restricting what police can and cannot do to keep the city safe; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Stray Bullet Incidents Becoming More Common As Gun Violence Plagues NYCA stray bullet went flying through a Brooklyn apartment while people were home. Terrifying moments like this are becoming more common as the spike in gun violence plagues communities; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Construction Worker Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Window-Washing Machine Accident In ManhattanA problem with a window-washing machine caused a deadly accident on Manhattan's East Side on Thursday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/16 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 16 at 5 p.m.

Happy Anniversary, Dana Tyler! Celebrating Her 30 Years With CBS2 NewsIt takes a seasoned journalist to guide viewers through unprecedented times. to be a reassuring, informed presence, and that is CBS2's Dana Tyler. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Gov. Cuomo Announces 'Mask Up America' Initiative With PSAsGov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new initiative Thursday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Museums Across Country Struggling As Coronavirus Shutdowns ContinueThe Metropolitan Museum of Art will begin welcoming guests in August, but other museums in New York and across the country may not share the same fate; Nancy Chen reports for CBS2.

Max Minute: Coronavirus Survivors Reporting Long-Term Symptoms While RecoveringAs some coronavirus patients have discovered, quickly getting back on your feet is not always easy; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

High Line Reopens With Limited Capacity, RestrictionsThe High Line, usually packed this time of year, is open for the first time in months, but capacity is limited and there are new restrictions; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Rutgers University Cutting Campus Fee By 15% For FallAs many college classes shift online this fall, Rutgers University now says it will give students a discount.

Families Of Women Killed In Limousine Crash 5 Years Ago Frustrated With Ongoing Legal BattlesThis weekend, it will be five years since a limousine crash killed four young women on Long Island. The victims' families gathered Thursday to express their frustration, saying their legal battles with local government are dragging on; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

1 Killed, 3 Injured In East Side Scaffolding CollapseOne person has been killed and three others were injured when scaffolding collapsed on the East Side on Thursday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

NYC Small Business Services Encourages Shop Owners To Reach Out For Help If They're StrugglingAs more small businesses reopen their doors, many of them are still at risk of shutting down for good, so is there anything being offered to help them stay open? CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

New Jersey State Senate Passes Measure To Borrow $10 BillionIn New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is one step closer to borrowing the $10 billion he says he needs to close a budget gap due to the pandemic.

NYC On Track To Enter Phase 4 Of Reopening Next WeekAfter months of shutting down, New York City is now on track to enter the fourth and final phase of reopening next week.

CDC: Federal Travel Bans To Stop COVID-19 Spread Came Too Late For NYCThe CDC says federal travel bans meant to stop COVID-19 from reaching the U.S. came too late, at least for New York City.

Gun Violence Increasing In The RockawaysThere has been an alarming number of shootings in the Rockaways after years of progress to stop the violence, so what's being done about it? CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Partial Building Collapse Shuts Down Part Of East 34th StreetCity officials say a building that partially collapsed in Manhattan was vacant at the time, but people living in the one next door have been evacuated; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Tech CEO Died From Multiple Stab Wounds Of Neck, TorsoThe medical examiner's office says 33-year-old Fahim Saleh was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, causing his death.

3 Men Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Father In The BronxThree men are now under arrest in the deadly shooting of a father as he was walking with his 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx.

Sources: Person Of Interest In Custody In Deadly Shooting Of 1-Year-OldSources tell CBS2 police have a person of interest in custody in connection to the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn over the weekend; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

